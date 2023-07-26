‘Guards did a terrible job ... I was let down massively’ – Jake Boles victim slams initial handling of case

Garda ombudsman launches probe into how initial case was handled

The Garda Ombudsman is investigating the force’s handling of the initial complaint about twisted domestic abuser Jake Boles, who was jailed for one year this week after his original suspended sentence was deemed too lenient.

Security worker Boles (24) carried out a series of brutal assaults and coercive control of his former partner, Jody Duggan (23), on a continuous basis during their relationship at various locations in Ratoath, Co. Meath.

He was responsible for a string of violent assaults on a weekly basis that included punching her, slamming her head against a wall, smothering her with a pillow, throwing her down stairs and spitting in her face.

Evil Boles tried to control every aspect of her life – from her finances, to where she would go, who she could see and what she could wear, even down to the underwear she put on.

Despite the litany of abuse, Judge Orla Crowe fully suspended a two-year jail term handed down to Boles at Trim Circuit Court in January – but that decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal on Friday, who sentenced him to one year behind bars.

Reporter Alan Sherry speaks with Jody about her ordeal

Jody told the Sunday World after the hearing that she was relieved Boles has now been jailed, saying that “actions have consequences”.

She detailed how she has had to return to counselling recently as the psychological scars Boles left her with have never healed.

“I can’t thank the [three court of appeal] judges enough. They did a brilliant job. Compared to the previous judge I felt heard and that it was taken a lot more seriously. It was very much more put together and organised and I felt they read my case and understood it from my point of view rather than his point of view.”

The Sunday World can now reveal how Jody felt she had to battle for gardaí to take the complaint seriously and GSOC are now looking into how the original complaint was handled.

Jody said that the officer who eventually took the case seriously did an amazing job, but he was only assigned to the case after she complained about how it was originally handled in 2019.

“I think the Guards did a terrible job at the start. The guard who took over went out of his way and did an amazing job. What’s shocking is many of the women who have been involved in this let me down. It was a female garda who took it on and I felt she let me down massively.”

She said the initial officer had told her she had to get medically examined before making a statement and, shockingly, the doctor who examined her advised her not to continue with the complaint.

“I said that’s fine and went and got examined. I had been pushed down the stairs a couple of days prior. The doctor asked what happened and I told him. He said if I was you I’d just keep that to myself, I wouldn’t go to the Guards.

“My mam went in and ran him, saying ‘how dare you speak to her telling her what to do’.”

Jody then went back to give her statement and told how she spent six hours being interviewed by a female garda.

“My mam and [Jody’s friend] Meagan were outside. My statement was something like 40 pages long. I had to have dates and times because she told me you have to be exact or it doesn’t count

“I was in for six hours. She marked it down as a minor assault.”

Jody Duggan

She said she followed up on a number of occasions to see how the case was progressing and felt she had been fobbed off continuously.

“I went in one day with my granddad and said I’m not leaving until I get answers, it’s been two years and I’ve heard nothing.”

Jody said a sergeant looked into the matter and apologised for how it had been handled.

“It was only that the sergeant came out and apologised and said I’m so sorry this was handled really badly. He acknowledged it, which made me respect him even more. It wasn’t him that messed up but I appreciated it a lot.”

She said another garda was then assigned to the case and did a great job.

“It shouldn’t have had to be that way. It should have been dealt with within maybe two years. I’m 23, I left him when I was 19 so it’s four years later now.”

GSOC have started a probe into the initial handling of the case.

Jody felt let down again in January when Judge Orla Crowe gave Boles a suspended sentence taking into account several factors, including his age, the fact he had just become a father with his new partner, offered remorse and was taking part in anger management and counselling.

“The judge in Trim was a woman and she let me down massively. You’d think it would be the other way around.”

Jody said she still feels the effects of Boles behaviour.

“It started when I was 17 and I’m now 23. They’re six years where I’ve had the lowest of lows... I struggle massively with my mental health because of what he did...I think a part of me was taken away by him.”

After Jody named Boles in an interview with the Sunday World in January other victims of abusive relationships have come forward to her saying she gave them the courage to speak out.

She is now an ambassador for Women’s Aid who she said have been great in providing counselling.​