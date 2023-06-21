GSOC ordered to hand over details of car involved in fatal N7 crash to injured truck driver

The BMW 3 Series had its lights off and was on the wrong side of the road, apparently in an attempt to evade pursuing gardaí.

The scene of the crash on the N7 in July 2021, and inset, Dean Maguire, Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor, who were all killed.

The High Court has directed the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) to disclose the insurance details of a vehicle that drove the wrong way down Dublin's N7 and crashed head-on with an articulated lorry two years ago.

The vehicle’s occupants– Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31)– died when it burst into flames following the collision on July 7th, 2021. The three deceased men, with addresses in Tallaght, Dublin, had a litany of previous convictions.

The driver of the oncoming truck, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision, this week secured High Court orders directing Gsoc to provide him with the names and addresses of the owner and driver of the car.

Gsoc must also disclose, by the end of this month, the vehicle’s insurance details and its make, model and registration number, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore ordered.

As the application came while only the plaintiff was represented in court, the judge gave Gsoc liberty to apply for a change to the orders.

The court heard the plaintiff wants the information to assist with his application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board

The truck driver’s counsel, David Kent, said it might transpire that the deceased driver, once he is identified, might not have an estate.

A Garda member has been served with summonses by Gsoc relating to two charges he faces over the alleged manner of his driving before the fatal crash.

In a statement last week, Gsoc said “the Director of Public Prosecutions has instituted criminal proceedings against a member of An Garda Síochána in relation to the incident”.