Grieving thief who stole fake nails and tubs of cream says she cannot remember crime

A thief who took cosmetics from a pharmacy was so heavily medicated at the time that she has no recollection of what she had done, a court heard.

June DeKhors (57) was suffering from anxiety and depression after a number of family members died within a short period of time.

DeKhors was fined €100 by Judge Dermot Dempsey.

The defendant, of Ferrycarrig Park in Coolock, admitted stealing a set of fake nails and two tubs of cream, worth €60, from O’Regan’s Pharmacy in Balbriggan on June 27, 2020.

Swords District Court heard that gardaí identified DeKhors as the culprit from the CCTV.

The court heard the defendant had 23 previous convictions, most for theft-related matters. Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said this incident took place nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

Ms D’Arcy said she had watched the CCTV with her client, who had no recollection of her behaviour.

The defendant was suffering from anxiety and depression at the time, and she was so heavily medicated that she does not recall the incident, Ms D’Arcy said.

DeKhors had also struggled recently, after her home was broken into, and she no longer felt safe in her own home, the solicitor said.