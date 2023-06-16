Green Party Senator feels necessity to ‘restrict freedoms’ whilst commentator calls her ‘bonkers’

Comedy gigs in Ireland are set to become very interesting if new laws are passed.

A Green Party Senator has told the Senate that the work of legislators debating a proposed hate speech bill is about “restricting freedom.”

The Seanad is currently discussing proposed legislation on hate speech and hate crimes which have passed through Dáil Eireann.

The proposed addition to the Irish Statute book seeks to create a new crime of hate speech (incitement to violence or hatred) as well as upgrading existing criminal acts when aggravated by hatred.

“That’s exactly what we are doing here. We are restricting freedom,” Senator Pauline O’Reilly said.

Criticism has focused on the effect the new law will have on freedom of speech and expression.

Seanad

“When you think about it, all law, all legislation is about the restriction of freedom. That’s exactly what we are doing here. We are restricting freedom,” the Green Party Senator said.

Law is defined as the study of the system of rules that a particular country or community recognizes as regulating the actions of its members.

“But we’re doing it for the common good. You will see throughout our constitution, yes you have rights, but they are restricted for the common good. Everything needs to be balanced.

“If your views on other people’s identities go to make their lives unsafe, insecure and cause them such deep discomfort that they cannot live in peace then I believe that it is our job, as legislators, to restrict those freedoms, for the common good,” Ms O’Reilly added.

Podcaster Niall Boylan played a clip of Ms O’Reilly’s comments to Calvin Robinson, a British political commentator, this week. Mr Robinson was aghast.

“That is terrifying listening to her. ‘People should be able to live lives free of ‘uncomfort’? What kind of human right is that? We have a human right to be comfortable and never be offended? Not ever hear anything we disagree with? That’s bonkers, insane, what she is preaching.

Calvin Robinson

“There is nothing harmful or unsafe about disagreement or someone having a set of different beliefs to you. Or someone saying something you don’t like,” Mr Robinson stated.

Part of the bill states that it will be an offence if speech condones, denies or ‘grossly trivialises— (i) genocide, (ii) a crime against humanity, (iii) a war crime, or (iv) an act specified in Article 6 of the Charter of the International Military Tribunal’.

It will also be an offence to use speech which is deemed to incite hatred against people on account of certain protected characteristics including gender which is defined as ‘the gender which a person expresses as the person’s preferred gender or with which the person identifies and includes transgender and a gender other than those of male and female.’

It has been reported that former Minister for Justice, Michael McDowell, wrote to Simon Harris TD querying the above definition but the Wicklow man was not interested in engaging on the matter.

Mr McDowell told the Seanad that the legislation will create a chilling effect on free speech, stating that “most people will take many many steps to avoid the danger of being prosecuted and shut their mouths”.

The proposed new hate offences bill is set to go before the President towards the end of summer, to be signed into law.

People deemed to have broken the proposed laws will face prison sentences and/or fines.