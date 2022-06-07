Grandad-of-20 arrested for being 'nuisance' after row with bus driver is fined €100
A grandfather-of-20 who was arrested after arguing with a bus driver was a "nuisance" with a drink problem but had "no badness in him", a court has heard.
Noel Collins (66) was an "extremely likeable" man who had lost touch with his family due to his chronic alcoholism, his defence said. Judge David McHugh fined him €100.
Collins, of Lealand Gardens, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, and public drunkenness.
Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí responded to an incident at Watery Lane, Clondalkin, on December 2, 2020, where it was reported a man was having a row with a bus driver.
Collins was standing outside the bus and was subsequently arrested.
On November 20, he was found passed out on the forecourt of the Circle K garage at Newlands Cross.
When he came to he told gardaí he had drunk four cans.
Collins then urinated on bushes in front of the gardaí. He stumbled and nearly fell over as he walked away.
Collins was "regularly intoxicated around the area" and it was a "sad story", his barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.
