Grandad discarded knife from his sleeve when stopped by gardaí, court told

The court heard gardaí saw him sitting on a bench at Dorset Street in Dublin city on February 3. He stood up and walked away, acting in a suspicious manner.

Kevin Gogarty said he saw the knife beside a bench he was sitting on and took it on himself to discard it when he was stopped by gardaí

A grandfather caught with a knife up his sleeve on a city street said he had found it in a public area and had taken it on himself to discard it when gardaí stopped him.

Kevin Gogarty (54) foolishly decided to put the item up his sleeve and “looked furtive” when the officer saw him.

Judge Ciaran Liddy fined the man €200 at Dublin District Court

Gogarty, with an address at Dundoogan, Haynestown, Dundalk, Co Louth, admitted possession of a weapon.

When stopped, the knife was found on him.

Defence solicitor Philip Hannon said Gogarty had been sitting when he saw the knife beside the bench and “took it on himself” to discard it.

Coincidentally, the garda came on the scene and Gogarty foolishly put the knife up his sleeve.

He accepted his explanation was “somewhat bizarre”.

The accused had previous convictions but had been out of trouble for some time. He had a heroin addiction but was now on a low methadone dose and trying to fully detox.