Graham Carey banned from social media after being charged with incitement to hatred

Anti-immigration activist Graham Carey has been charged with incitement to hatred by distributing threatening and abusive videos online.

Mr Carey (39) was barred from social media and ordered to stay away from refugee centres as part of his bail conditions when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

The court heard he had replied "it won't be happening again" when the charge was put to him.

Mr Carey, with an address at Dunsink Drive in Finglas is charged with one count of incitement to hatred, on January 30. The charge alleges that he distributed, showed or played a recording of threatening, abusive and insulting visual images or sounds that were intended or likely to "stir up hatred".

The offence is under Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act, 1989.

Today, Detective Sergeant Eamon Hoey said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at Shankill garda station at 9.55pm last night.

When charged and cautioned at 11.05pm, Mr Carey replied: "In hindsight it won't be happening again. I will be taking a different approach going forward."

Det Sgt Hoey had no objection to bail with "certain conditions."

Graham Carey leaves court after being granted bail. — © Collins Courts

As the conditions were discussed, and gardai requested he surrender his passport, Mr Carey said he had none. He was ordered not to apply for any new travel documents. Gardai initially sought a curfew starting at 8pm, but defence solicitor Rory Staines said his client was working and asked for no curfew, or a later one.

"Nine at night will do," Mr Carey said. "I do be home at nine every evening."

The judge said the curfew would be from 9pm to 6am.

Another condition was that Mr Carey does not organise or participate in any protests or gatherings, either in person or online. He is not to participate in or post any videos on any social media platform.

Judge Finan then broadened this and said she was barring the accused from social media. Mr Staines said that "might be a bit too broad" but the judge said social media was a complex issue and she thought it would be simpler for Mr Carey if he was barred.

The judge said she could be addressed if the defence thought the matter was a breach of civil liberties.

Mr Staines said it was not a condition he was expecting but he thought it was OK for the moment and if not he would bring it up again.

The accused was also ordered to stay away from centres and locations housing refugees and sign on twice weekly at Cabra garda station.

He must also provide a contact number and it was to be a "button phone," the judge said.

She then read out the conditions to the accused in full "so he's very clear."

Bail was granted in the accused's own bond of €200 with no cash required.

Det Sgt Hoey objected to legal aid. The judge said it was a serious charge but a statement of the accused's financial means should be submitted to the gardai if legal aid was being sought. The accused was remanded on bail to appear in Blanchardstown District Court on April 28.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge.