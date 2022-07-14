GRA ‘dismayed’ at sentences handed to Dublin brothers who tried to ‘butcher garda like animal’

‘The Garda Representative Association have long called for both mandatory sentencing for all attacks on frontline emergency workers’

The Garda Representative Association is “disappointed and dismayed” about the sentences handed down to two criminals brothers who tried to “butcher” a garda “like an animal” in what the GRA tonight called a senseless attack.

It is understood that Garda Alan Murphy is still trying to come to terms with the horrific ordeal he suffered on the night of March 30, 2020.

Earlier this week Gavin (28) and Lee (27) Quinn received combined jail time of just over four years at the Central Criminal Court.

One of the pair, Gavin Quinn, will be out of prison in just six months when the backdated and suspended elements of his sentence are taken into account.

His brother, Lee Quinn, could be out of prison in three-and-a-half years.

This is despite the judge noting that both men have a propensity for violence, and the fact that they had originally been due to stand trial for Garda Alan Murphy’s attempted murder.

Instead of a jury trial for attempted murder, they were re-arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on March 1 after the DPP accepted guilty pleas to the lesser charges.

During the incident, Garda Murphy was stabbed in the head and Lee Quinn tried to stab him in the eye with a six-inch kitchen knife.

The GRA represents 11,500 rank and file gardai and in a statement this evening the organisation’s Interim General Secretary Philip McAnenly said they would “remain steadfast” in ensuring Garda Murphy and his colleagues receive the necessary supports.

“THIS week's sentencing of two men in relation to the savage attack on one of our members once again highlighted the dangers faced by ordinary frontline members of An Garda Síochána on a daily basis,” Mr McAnenly said.

“The terrifying evidence given in court told of the life-threatening attack on Garda Alan Murphy and had it not been for the brave intervention of our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade, I believe this attack may have resulted in a far greater tragedy.

“The GRA have long called for both mandatory sentencing for all attacks on frontline emergency workers, but also a fair and appropriate punishment for those convicted of such offences.

“The Garda Representative Association wishes to thank members of the Dublin Fire Brigade for saving the life of Garda Alan Murphy and putting their own bodies between Garda Murphy and two individuals who clearly had no regard for human life and no respect for those garda members who have responsibility for enforcing the law and protecting the public.

“We owe our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade an enormous debt of gratitude,” he added.

The Central Criminal Court was previously told that the garda was responding to reports that a man had been stabbed in Inchicore, Dublin 8, when he was attacked by the Quinn brothers.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn (28) pinned Gda Murphy to the ground as his younger brother, Lee Quinn (27), tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye and later slashed him across the head, the court was told.

Gavin Quinn, of Tyrone Place, Inchicore, Dublin, later pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer in the execution of his duty, contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994, at St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore, Dublin 8, on March 30, 2020.

Lee Quinn, of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause serious harm to Garda Murphy on the same date at the same location.

Lee Quinn, said the judge, had been assessed as being at high risk of reoffending and had a propensity for violence.

He has previous convictions for making threats to kill and threatening and abusive behaviour in public.