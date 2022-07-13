Glasgow man who tried to start fights after Twelfth parade in Belfast avoids prison
A Scotsman who tried to start fights after attending the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast has avoided prison.
William McGill received a four-month suspended sentence for his drink-fuelled outburst in the south of the city.
The 27-year-old, of Warriston Street in Glasgow, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour at his first appearance before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.
McGill was arrested on Tuesday by police alerted to a man dressed in shorts causing disturbances in the Malone Avenue area.
Prosecutors said he had been shouting and swearing, attempting to fight with multiple males in the street.
Defence lawyer Laura Jennings told the court McGill travels over annually for the Twelfth celebrations.
“He stays with friends in Belfast and has never got in trouble at parades before,” she said.
According to Ms Jennings her client suffers from epilepsy.
“He might have slightly overdone it on alcohol and, mixed with medication, that has caused him to act foolishly,” she added.
District Judge George Conner described McGill’s criminal record as “colourful”.
But giving him credit for the guilty plea, Mr Conner suspended the prison term for 18 months.
