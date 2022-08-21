Sent for trial | 

Glamorous Belfast mother-of-two accused of revenge porn offence against fellow mum

Natawan Saijaiboon (39), originally from southern Thailand, is a former employee of a popular Temple Bar Thai restaurant
John TonerSunday Life

A glamorous mother-of-two has been charged with a revenge porn offence against a fellow mum.

Natawan Saijaiboon (39), of Mount Merrion Avenue in south Belfast, is alleged to have disclosed a private sexual photograph or film of the victim without her permission between December 3 and 19 in 2019.

Originally from the province of Surat Thani in southern Thailand, Ms Saijaiboon is accused of committing the offence against a fellow mum who also has two young children.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court earlier this month, judges ruled that there was a case to answer for the defendant.

The matter was sent for trial at the Crown Court with a date to be fixed.

According to her Facebook page, Saijaiboon is a former employee of popular Dublin Thai restaurant Red Torch Ginger, situated in the city’s famous Temple Bar area.

The style-conscious mum, who now works as a sales supervisor in Belfast, according to her social media profiles, also occasionally sells designer goods on her Facebook page.

Recent items up for sale included a £330 Gucci belt and a £350 handbag by Louis Vuitton.

The case against Saijaiboon is due to be heard at Belfast Crown Court later this year.

If convicted of the offence, she faces a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison.


