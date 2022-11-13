Glam mum who sent revenge porn pics of husband’s mistress to work pals avoids jail

Suspecting her husband was being unfaithful, Saijaiboon searched through his phone and found them

This is the furious jilted wife who took revenge on her husband’s mistress by sending explicit images of her to the illicit lovers’ work colleagues.

This week Natawan Saijaiboon wept tears as a judge at Newry Crown Court told her he wouldn’t be sending her to jail for disseminating the intimate images which she discovered on her husband’s phone after suspecting he was having an affair.

Imposing a six-month jail sentence on the 39-year-old for the so-called ‘revenge porn’ crime, Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the mother of two that while “I’m absolutely satisfied” a custodial sentence was warranted, “just about on balance I have come to the conclusion... that this sentence should be suspended”.

Suspending it for three years, the judge made it crystal clear it was “solely on the basis” that if he jailed the vengeful wife, her two children would suffer significantly.

Saijaiboon, originally from southern Thailand but with an address at Annadale flats in south Belfast, had earlier entered a guilty plea to a single offence of disclosing a private sexual photograph or film intending to cause distress to her female victim on dates between December 3 and 19, 2019.

On Thursday Saijaiboon appeared by video conference sitting beside defence solicitor Hamill Clawson, repeatedly wiping away tears as Judge Rafferty summarised the case.

He recounted how the victim contacted cops in January 2020 because she had discovered Saijaiboon “was circulating explicit photos of her,” images which had been taken by her lover, the defendant’s husband.

The victim and the husband had began an illicit, extramarital affair in January 2019 and Judge Rafferty said during that relationship, Saijaiboon’s husband “persuaded the victim to engage in sexual activity and photos in a state of undress and to permit him to have those images on his phone”.

However, suspecting her husband was being unfaithful, Saijaiboon searched through his phone and found them, sending the images to herself “so that they would be available to her”.

“Egged on” by a friend who, as the judge put it, “perhaps didn’t provide wise or careful counsel,” Saijaiboon printed off a handful of copies of the images, put them in an envelope, took them to where her husband and his mistress worked and “distributed them to a number of people”.

“It’s clear that this was a concerted effort to cause embarrassment to the injured party about the extramarital affair both in her domestic relationship and within her work environment,” said Judge Rafferty.

He said it was a “somewhat unusual case” as frequently, cases of so-called revenge porn had elements of “men exercising coercive control over women they had been in a relationship with”.

According to the pre-sentence probation report, her marriage break-up has left Saijaiboon “to some degree isolated” from the Thai community in Northern Ireland and although she had a clear record, the judge repeated again how the offence, “was a deliberate effort to humiliate and cause distress both a find and in public”.

Although Saijaiboon was handed a suspended jail sentence, Judge Rafferty said the outcome was specific to her background and personal mitigation.

He issued a warning that “those who engage in the dissemination of sexually explicit, personal photos to cause embarrassment or distress to members of the public, can and will undoubtedly expect that they will receive significant and immediate custodial sentences”.

Ordering the offending images to be destroyed, the judge warned a weeping Saijaiboon not to commit further offences as if she did, the six months would be added on top of any other sentence.