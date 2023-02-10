Girl awarded €15K after suffering allergic nut reaction ‘thought she was going to die’
As the allergic reaction became obvious an ambulance was called and Ms Farrelly was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital
A judge has approved a €15,000 settlement offer to a 15-year-old schoolgirl who suffered an allergy reaction to food containing nuts she consumed in a Co Dublin café.
Barrister Shane Walker told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court today that when Ava Farrelly swallowed cookie dough that had not been marked as having a nut content in The Butcher Boy Coffee House in Skerries, Co Dublin, the reaction was almost immediate.
Mr Walker, who appeared with Tracey Solicitors for Ava, said she had attended the café in Strand Street, Townparks, Skerries, with a number of friends in January last year and had eaten the cookie dough which had not contained any potential allergy warning.
He said that as soon as the allergic reaction became obvious an ambulance was called and Ms Farrelly was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.
She had suffered a panic attack both in the ambulance and when she had arrived in the hospital.
Ms Farrelly, of Kelly’s Bay Drive, Skerries, had, through her mother Ciara Farrelly, sued Aidan O’Brien who trades as The Butcher Boy Coffee House in Skerries.
“Ava thought she was going to die and made her goodbyes to me and her brother,” Ms Ciara Farrelly stated in an affidavit to the court.
Mr Walker said he was recommending the €15,000 offer, together with just over €1,000 expenses and Circuit Court Costs.
He said Ava was still anxious about eating cookies.
Approving the settlement Judge O’Connor said he noted Ava was very cautious when eating out.
