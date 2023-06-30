Girl (16) who lost tooth at swimming pool accident gets €40k in damages

She now faced having to have an implant when she would be about 18 or 19 and possibly, the court heard.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl who lost a tooth in a swimming pool accident has been awarded damages of €40,000 in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Mary Morrissey said today that Lucy Gardner had, at a tender age, very clearly suffered significant trauma following which there had been complications.

Barrister Conor Kearney told Judge Morrissey that Lucy was aged nine when she had been asked by a swimming instructor to release a floating rope at her end of the pool.

In doing so, a metal attachment on the end of the rope had struck her in the mouth.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Griffin Solicitors for Lucy and her father Jimmy Gardner, said Lucy had been a member of what was known as “The Shark Group” a contingent of very strong young swimmers who were always put through a very demanding workout involving multiple lengths of the 25-metre pool.

He said Lucy had lost her upper right central front tooth and underwent extensive and lengthy dental treatments to restore it.

She now faced having to have an implant when she would be about 18 or 19 and possibly a replacement of that possibly 15 years down the line.

Lucy, through her father Jimmy, of Dale Tree View, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, had sued Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown Leisure Services Company which operated the DLR Leisure Meadowbrook Swimming Complex in Broadford Road, Ballinteer, Dublin.

Judge Morrissey, who was told that Lucy’s parents had already paid out more than €4,400 for dental treatment, directed that just under €36,000 of the settlement offer be paid into court for Lucy’s benefit and the remaining €4,400 be paid out to compensate her parents for work done to date.