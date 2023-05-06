Girl (16) who fell from horse after being ‘spooked’ during riding lesson is awarded €145k

The pony, it was alleged. was not of sufficient maturity to partake in a class setting.

A young girl who sued after falling off her horse claiming it had become spooked by another horse during a riding lesson has settled her High Court action for €145,000.

Leah Skye Keeling was 10 when she fell off her own horse, a three-year-old mare called Molly, and dislocated her elbow during a lesson at an equestrian centre.

The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Hugh Mohan SC, for the girl, told the court experts on their side would claim that a horse used for lesson purposes should not be less than five years old.

Leah (now 16) of Mount Rochford Rise, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, through her mother Siobhan Keeling, sued Monksfield Equestrian Ltd with registered offices at Killeek Lane, Saint Margaret’s, Co Dublin.

Leah was attending a lesson at the centre on October 27, 2017 and riding the recently purchased pony.

It was claimed that in participating in the lesson, the girl relied on the expertise of the equestrian centre in riding and management of horses.

It was also claimed that during the course of the lesson another class participant rode up close to Molly and impacted on her mare and as a result the mare became spooked and took off at a gallop.

It was claimed that despite her best efforts to remain on her pony, Leah fell off.

The girl had allegedly been allowed to partake in the lesson while riding a pony whose condition and temperament had not been assessed by the equestrian centre.

The pony, it was alleged. was not of sufficient maturity to partake in a class setting.

The claims were denied.

Monksfield Equestrian also denied the narrative account of the accident as put forward by the Keeling side.

It contended the occurrence of the accident was unforeseeable. It claimed that, despite the exercise of all reasonable care, falls are an accepted and inherent risk in the sport of horse and pony riding.

It cannot not predict, prevent, anticipate or foresee ponies becoming spooked and falls occurring while riding, it was argued.

Mr Mohan told the court the child’s elbow was at first treated conservatively but she later had to have surgery.

Counsel said she had returned to horse riding two or three times a week but her right arm is not entirely straight.

Mr. Justice Tony O'Connor approved the settlement.