Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s nephew has trespass case struck out in court

The state withdrew the charge against Eddie Hutch jnr at Dublin District Court today

Prosecutors have dropped a criminal trespass case against a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch.

Eddie Hutch Jr (47) had been accused of being on a neighbour’s property without permission in an incident last month.

However, the state withdrew the charge at Dublin District Court today and Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out.

Mr Hutch, with an address at Portland Place in Dublin's north inner city, had been charged with trespassing at a house six doors from his own home last January 27.

It had been alleged he did so in a manner likely to cause fear in another.

He was granted bail on the Public Order charge at his first court appearance and came back before the court today.

Defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury told Judge Smyth Mr Hutch was present and hard of hearing.

The court was told there was a prosecution application to withdraw the charge. Judge Smyth then struck it out.

Previously, the court heard Mr Hutch had been arrested over the alleged incident at 10.56pm and brought to Mountjoy Garda station to be charged.

He made no reply to the charge after caution.

Eddie Hutch snr

Mr Hutch had been granted bail on condition he stayed away from the house in question and had no contact directly or indirectly with the residents.

Gardai had also wanted the accused to sign on once weekly at a garda station.

The defence had questioned the necessity for that condition, saying it was difficult for Mr Hutch to sign on because he had to look after a brother.

However, the presiding judge in that earlier hearing, Treasa Kelly had kept the condition in the order and said Mr Hutch would "have to get someone to do that."

Mr Hutch, who was on disability benefit, had been granted free legal aid.

His mother Jane Hutch died last month from a suspected heart attack and was found dead at her north inner city home.

Jane 'Jenny' Hutch

No foul play has been detected.

She was the former wife of 'The Monk's' brother Eddie Hutch (59), who was murdered in his north-inner city home on February 8, 2016, three days after the Regency Hotel shooting.

Eddie Jr scooped €33,000 in prizes in 2015 on RTÉ's Winning Streak – when his younger brother Ross appeared on the game show on his behalf.