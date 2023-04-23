Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s minder is a former Dublin hurler and recovering addict

Anthony told this newspaper how he now wanted to write a book about his life and had suffered a terribly personal tragedy in recent months.

A recovering addict who sparked a frenzy of memes by acting as a bodyguard for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is a former Dublin hurler.

Anthony Keegan, from Tallaght, Dublin, was one of dozens of onlookers who arrived at the CCJ building on Monday to witness the Regency Hotel verdict.

But unlike the rest of the bystanders, Anthony (51) left the courts a nationwide social media star.

His robust defence of ‘The Monk’s’ privacy after he left the courts – telling reporters, “Let the man grieve in peace” – going viral.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Anthony said he been following the Regency Hotel trial due to a keen interest in the proceedings rather than having any connection with anyone involved in the case.

Anthony Keegan (left) with Gerry Hutch became a meme sensation

He also revealed he had been in-and-out of prison due to his drug addiction in the past.

Anthony said he had spent “18 years” in prison but had turned his life around and was now clean after beating his drug habit.

He spoke about the devastating impact of drug addiction and how he had once been a promising athlete and had played hurling “for Dublin”. A court previously heard how Anthony played for Dublin minors.

Anthony told this newspaper how he now wanted to write a book about his life and had suffered a terribly personal tragedy in recent months.

The Sunday World can reveal Anthony is a relative of a Tallaght criminal Glen Keegan – once dubbed ‘The Little General’.

Gerry Hutch leaves court after being found not guilty of murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel

When Keegan was a teenager he became a household name more than two decades ago when he built up a reputation as one of the country’s most prolific car thieves.

He was dubbed ‘the Little General’ because he was a one-man crime wave in his teens and his activities repeatedly on Joe Duffy’s Liveline.

He first came to Garda attention aged 10 and was arrested for stealing cars by 13.

He was so small that he had to use a cushion in order to reach the steering wheel

Last year, Keegan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm at Killinarden Heights, Tallaght to two men on April 25, 2017.