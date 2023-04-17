Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch stays silent after walking free from Regency murder trial

Members of the Byrne family including the victim’s mother Sadie Byrne, also left without comment and some relatives used umbrellas to frustrate photographers.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch outside the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, after he was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne at a hotel in Dublin in 2016.(Sam Boal/PA) — © Sam Boal

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and the family of murder victim David Byrne both remained silent as they left the Special Criminal Court in aftermath of his not guilty verdict.

Delivering the judgement today Ms Justice Tara Burns said that it had been the State’s case Hutch was one of the shooters at the Regency and that was not proved.

As Ms Justice Burns delivered the verdict, there was no reaction from Hutch as he remained in the dock while his lawyer asked the court to direct his immediate release.

Outside, amid a scrum of media he declined to answer any questions about the case as he walked about looking for his lift to bring him away.

Members of the Byrne family including the victim’s mother Sadie Byrne, also left without comment and some relatives used umbrellas to frustrate photographers.

Cllr Nial Ring, an independent councillor from the north inner city told Virgin Media News the case has had a big impact on the community.

“The decision is made now. Everybody accepts that verdict. Some elements are very happy with that verdict, others are not. That's the judicial system, we're just sorry it took months. That wasn’t good for the community.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in statement she commended the gardaí and the courts for their work, but took issue with comment made by Sate witness Jonathan Dowdall during the trial.

“In relation to false and deeply offensive comments made about me during the course of this trial I want to set out the facts.”

“I have never met Gerald Hutch, I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch. The record shows I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs drug dealers and anti-social elements and I will continue to do so.”

“Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Fein. If I had known what he would become involved in, he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office. I would not tolerate that.”

Justice Minister Simon Harris in statement on the verdict said: "The judiciary are, under the Constitution, independent in the exercise of their functions."

"The Minister also notes An Garda Síochána's investigation into the murder and events at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016 remains live and is continuing."

"An Garda Síochána has made significant progress in tackling gangland crime in recent years, and the Minister and Government will continue to support them in their efforts."

Retired Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy told RTE Radio 1’s Drivetime that gardaí would not react emotionally to the verdict but officers would “learn from everything.”

He said the guards have been “relentless” in their pursuit of the feuding gangs which had “fractured” the community in Dublin’s north inner city.

Online reaction immediately centred on whether or not there had been enough evidence to convict him or if the right charges were brought against him.

Footage from inside the Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch verdict

While recordings of him discussing the shooting with ex-Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdell were enough to get him extradited from Spain to face trial for murder it didn’t reach the bar for the three-judge Special Criminal Court.

Testimony from Jonathan Dowdall that didn’t have additional evidence to back it up had to be treated with caution and he had “lied and lied” according to Ms Justice Burns.

There was a possibility that Patsy Hutch had been the organiser and Gerry Hutch stepped in afterwards, she said.

Online supporters of ‘The Monk’ were quick to round on the former Sinn Fein city councillor Jonathan Dowdall who gave evidence during the trial.

One commented: “Jonathan Dowdall, put that in your pipe and smoke it, you dirty lying snake.”