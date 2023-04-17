Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch found not guilty of Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne
Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Byrne on February 5, 2016.
Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has been found not guilty of murdering David Byrne in a gangland shooting at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.
Mr Hutch (60) was acquitted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of killing Mr Byrne who was gunned down in the notorious attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.
The three-judge court delivered its verdict today after a 13-week trial that concluded last January.
The Kinahan gang member and father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the hotel and opened fire.
In the judgment, Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, said while the court was satisfied that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the Regency attack, it was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Gerard Hutch was guilty of murder.
Two other men were found guilty of facilitating the murder by providing escape cars for the attack team. Jason Bonney (52) and Paul Murphy (61), who had denied the charges, were also convicted today.
Earlier, Ms Justice Burns said the Regency attack was "a meticulously planned, high-velocity assassination event occurred which left one man dead and two injured."
It was an “atrocity” that “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin resulting in a series of callous murders,” she added.
