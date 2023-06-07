Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch fails in bid to recover legal costs for Regency murder trial

Lawyers for Mr Hutch (60) today applied for costs from the 52-day trial that ended with his acquittal for the murder of David Byrne.

Gerry Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel

GERARD “The Monk” Hutch has failed in his court bid to recoup his legal costs from the Regency murder trial.

The Special Criminal Court refused the application after Mr Hutch’s barrister argued there were "no strong, valid grounds" for denying him his "substantial" defence costs after he was acquitted and "vindicated."

The state had opposed the application, contending that there was no unfairness to Mr Hutch; his prosecution had been "absolutely warranted" and the not guilty verdict "did not amount to an approbation of him or his conduct."

Ms Justice Tara Burns said Mr Hutch’s prosecution had been warranted and although he was acquitted, the court found he was “involved in serious criminal conduct underlying the charge against him" and he was the "patriarchal figure" in the Hutch organised crime group.

The Kinahan gang member was shot dead when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed a boxing weigh-in at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf was found not guilty of the gangland murder.

Two co-accused getaway drivers were found guilty of facilitating the killing. Paul Murphy (61) was jailed for nine years and Jason Bonney (52) for eight and a half.

Mr Hutch was not required to be in court for today's costs hearing. He had not been on free legal aid during the 13-week trial that concluded last January.

In its verdict delivered in April, the court found that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the Regency attack, but it was not proven that Gerard Hutch was guilty of murder.

The prosecution had made the case that he was one of the two "shooters" who killed Mr Byrne but the evidence did not show Mr Hutch's "actual presence and participation," the judges ruled.

They could not rely on the unsupported evidence of the former Sinn Fein councillor and convicted torturer Jonathan Dowdall. A covert surveillance recording of a conversation between the pair did not corroborate Dowdall’s claim that Mr Hutch had confessed to being one of the Regency hitmen.

Today, the court first received written submissions from both sides on the costs issue.

Addressing the three judges, Brendan Grehan SC for Mr Hutch said the decision to prosecute his client for the offence of murder was a wrong decision, which was vindicated by the court’s judgment and the fact that he was acquitted of the only charge against him.

Unlike a jury verdict, the Special Criminal Court gave an “expansive and detailed consideration” with very firm findings “so nobody was in any doubt why particular conclusions were arrived at.”

Mr Grehan said it would be unfair for Mr Hutch to be deprived of the substantial costs of defending himself.

Also unfair, he said, was any suggestion that he could or should have been prosecuted for other offences when this was a decision of others and all he could do was face the charge that was brought against him.

Mr Hutch on advice had not made a legal aid application, so that “didn’t arise,” he said.

Referring to the audio surveillance evidence, he said there was not “one single unambiguous admission of involvement in what happened in the Regency (by Mr Hutch) in 10 hours of unguarded conversation with Mr Dowdall.”

Mr Grehan said he was not suggesting that the prosecution conducted themselves unfairly or improperly.

However, he said there was a “question mark over” whether the case was conducted with reasonable diligence and expedition.

Mr Dowdall “played his hand” to exert the maximum amount of pressure on the prosecution in relation to the circumstances in which he made his statement on the eve of the trial, Mr Grehan said.

“I don’t seek to lay the blame for all of that on the prosecution,” he said, but it “does seem extraordinary” that due diligence did not seem to have occurred in the gathering of information on Mr Dowdall earlier.

Mr Grehan said it was “somewhat ironic” that the prosecution was saying that findings about Mr Hutch in the court’s judgement “should disentitle him to costs on the one charge they have brought against him.”

“All these matters could have been on the same bill of indictment,” he said.

Having not brought other charges, the prosecution was now giving the court’s comments as a reason why in “the specific charge of murder” that they chose to bring and which they failed on, Mr Hutch should not get his costs.

“There are no strong, valid grounds why Mr Hutch should not be entitled to his costs in this case,” he concluded.

Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP said it came down to judicial discretion, on an assessment of the particular facts and circumstances of the case.

He said Mr Grehan had suggested the court’s verdict was some sort of vindication of Mr Hutch.

“The court’s verdict doesn’t amount to an approbation of him or his conduct,” Mr Gillane said.

“We have in this case an established sequence in relation to Mr Hutch’s association with the firearms actually used to carry out this killing,” he said.

It was not a “passing” or “glancing” association but “an involved possession and contribution to what the court found to be an orchestrated series of events to have these weapons moved.”

On whether the prosecution was justified or appropriate, he said Mr Grehan had posited that a conviction was required but that was “clearly not the law.”

“My submission is that this is a case where the discretion of the court should not be exercised in Mr Hutch’s favour, it should not award him costs in this matter,” Mr Gillane said.