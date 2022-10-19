Gerry Hutch trial is shown shocking moment David Byrne was shot dead at Regency Hotel

Before the CCTV footage was shown, Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC warned those present that “some parts of it are difficult viewing."

Jason Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, today where his trial continues

GRAPHIC CCTV footage capturing the moment David Byrne was “calmly and coldly” shot dead in a gangland raid at the Regency Hotel has been played to the Special Criminal Court.

The dramatic video evidence shows masked attackers gunning down the father-of-two in the hotel lobby amid scenes of panic as people flee.

The CCTV was played this afternoon to the three-judge, non-jury court in the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch (59) who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead by gunmen disguised as gardai who stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The raid took place on February 5, 2016 as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

The trial got underway amid heightened security yesterday and evidence was being heard for a second day today.

Disguised raiders entering the Regency Hotel

Before the CCTV footage was shown, Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC warned those present that “some parts of it are difficult viewing."

The attack was seen to last six minutes from the time the raiders in a flat cap and a wig left a silver van to the time all six gunmen returned to it.

The CCTV footage shows the attackers running into the hotel and down corridors as people try to escape.

The armed “man in a wig” and “man in a flat cap” are first seen leaving a van and entering the hotel at 2.28pm. The pair are followed two minutes later by the masked raiders with rifles, referred to in court as “Tactical 1, 2 and 3.”

Inside the hotel, the footage shows Mr Byrne running from the direction of the function room into the lobby.

The evidence then focused on the moment Mr Byrne was killed, at 2.32pm.

Describing the footage as it was played to the court, Garda Michelle Purcell said in internal lobby camera footage, “you can see the first tactical comes in, followed by Tactical Two and Tactical three.”

“There is someone prone wearing white runners,” Prosecutor Sean Gillane said.

“That appears to be the injured party,” Gda Purcell said. “You can see he gets shot by the first tactical.”

“He goes down,” she said, and spotting of blood is visible on the floor.

From a second view of the lobby, Tactical 1 “sees the injured party and he’s shot at him. He falls by the front of the desk.”

Another person is seen coming in and hiding behind the desk. The victim has been injured at that point and when Tactical 2 and 3 enter, Tactical 2 “fires shots at the injured party.”

A heavy garda presence outside court today. Photo: Collins

Tactical 3 goes in toward the bar area and Tactical 2 is seen jumping onto the counter, Gda Purcell continued. He “fires another shot into the injured party,” jumps the desk again and heads into the bar.

Two minutes after Mr Byrne's murder, at 2.34pm, the attackers are all seen returning to the van which then drives off.

Six people, one with long hair pulling a suitcase, are then seen running up a laneway leading to St Vincent’s GAA club.

The court was also shown footage from the night before the attack, February 4, 2016, when Patrick Dowdall, who has since been jailed for helping the raiders, is seen coming into the lobby at 7.24pm, going to the desk and “checking in.”

He is seen taking cash out and signing a document. He pays in cash, key cards are given to him and he heads towards the lift area. Cameras then show Dowdall taking the lift to the room, going in and leaving minutes later.

At 8.45pm, another man - the man in the “flat cap”, now-deceased Kevin Murray - is seen arriving in a taxi, with a holdall bag over his shoulder. He does not go to reception but to a seating area in the lobby before taking a lift to the same room. At 10.09pm Murray comes out of the room.

At 9.54am the next morning, February 5, Murray is seen leaving with the bag over his shoulder. He hangs around the lobby area waiting for a taxi and is seen speaking to the receptionist before leaving at 10.31am.

Earlier this afternoon, the court heard Mr Byrne suffered “catastrophic” fatal injuries when he was gunned down. He would have died “rapidly if not instantaneously” from the six shots fired at him from high-velocity weapons, then-Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis said.

Dr Curtis said when he went to the scene at 6pm on February 5, 2016 he saw the body of an adult male - Mr Byrne - lying on his back, with his head tilted slightly to the left and resting against the front of the reception desk. His legs were outstretched and one arm was resting against his forehead.

There was a considerable pool of blood behind and to the left of his head and evidence of obvious “catastrophic gunshot injuries to either side of his head.” There was an entry wound to the right side of his chest and one through the waistband into his abdomen.

James ‘Jaws’ Byrne, father of David Byrne, leaving the Special Criminal Court yesterday. Photo: Collins

The body was formally identified by a garda sergeant.

Outlining the findings of a post mortem examination and report, he said Mr Byrne had suffered “catastrophic” injuries from six gunshot wounds. The first numbered wound entered his head above the right eyebrow, fracturing the skull and facial bones, travelling down, exiting and scraping the neck and re-entering and stopping at the collar bone.

The second entry wound was to the right side of the face and the bullet went down, causing severe lacerations, fractures of facial bones and continuing into the chest, lodging in the ribs.

The third bullet entered the anterior abdomen at waistband level, tracking up and piercing internal organs, including the liver, which was “extensively pulverised” and exiting at the scapula. A bullet found loose in his clothing most probably came from this wound track.

The last three bullets caused transfixing wounds to the right hand, which was fractured, and both thighs, which were not fractured. There were also ricochet wounds.

“This man died as a result of six gunshot wounds from a high velocity weapon,” Dr Curtis said. “The injuries sustained would have proved rapidly if not instantaneously fatal.”

Jason Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, at the Special Criminal Court, Dublin, today where his trial continues

This morning, a photographer who witnessed the hotel being stormed by gunmen told the court one of the raiders came out, saying “he wasn’t there, I couldn’t see him.”

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

On Monday former Sinn Fein councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting was a nephew of Gerard Hutch, Patrick Hutch, who had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free in 2019 when charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerey Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.