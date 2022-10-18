Gerry Hutch ‘told Jonathan Dowdall’ he was ‘one of team that shot David Byrne’, court hears

According to the prosecution, Mr Hutch went on to say in separate, bugged conversation with Mr Dowdall that he “wasn’t going to show a weak hand looking for peace” with the rival Kinahan gang.

Gerry Hutch “The Monk” Hutch told a former Sinn Fein councillor that he had been “one of the team that shot David Byrne” in the Regency hotel attack, it has been alleged.

Mr Hutch, who is charged with the murder is alleged to have made the remarks to Jonathan Dowdall, who has since been jailed for helping the crime gang that carried out the 2016 shooting.

According to the prosecution, Mr Hutch went on to say in a separate, bugged conversation with Mr Dowdall that he “wasn’t going to show a weak hand looking for peace” with the rival Kinahan gang.

Prosecutor Sean Gillane was delivering his opening address to the Special Criminal Court in the trial of Mr Hutch (59) and two other men charged over Regency attack.

“This deliberate killing was carried out without restraint by a group of people of whom Mr Hutch was one,” Mr Gillane said.

Mr Hutch is charged with murdering David Byrne (34) who was gunned down at the north Dublin hotel in 2016.

Their trial got underway today amid heightened security at the three-judge, non-jury court where the accused have all pleaded not guilty.

Mr Byrne (34), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when attackers including armed, masked men disguised as garda ERU members stormed the Regency and opened fire during a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

The raid took place as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs.

Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the perpetrators with access to vehicles.

Earlier, the three accused formally entered their pleas of not guilty when they were arraigned before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.

Hutch, dressed in a navy blazer and light blue open-necked shirt and wearing a pair of black headphones, stood with his hands clasped in front of him and said "not guilty" when the murder charge was read out by the court registrar.

Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy then stood and "replied" not guilty in turn.

The trial had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

Yesterday, Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the criminal organisation that carried out the attack.

Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne's murder but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

The only other person to go on trial over the Regency shooting is Patrick Hutch, a nephew of Gerard Hutch. Patrick Hutch had been charged with murder and possession of firearms but walked free from court in 2019 after charges against him were dropped by the state.

Gerry Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition.

He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.