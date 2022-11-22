Gerry Hutch recorded saying those who ‘done’ his brother Eddie ‘have to f*****g go’, court hears

The court heard murder accused Hutch tell Dowdall that Daniel Kinahan looked "in a f***in heap"

The conversation between Hutch and Dowdall was bugged by Gardai

Regency murder accused Gerard “The Monk” Hutch told ex-Sinn Féin Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that not even the six people involved in the attack “know who the six people are,” the Special Criminal Court heard.

Dowdall was driving Hutch to Northern Ireland for an alleged meeting with republicans in the aftermath of the shooting of David Byrne when their conversation was bugged by gardaí.

The covert recording was being played today at the non-jury trial of Hutch and two other two other men over the 2016 gangland killing

The court heard murder accused Hutch tell Dowdall that Daniel Kinahan looked "in a f***in heap" from photographs he had seen in a newspaper after the Regency Hotel attack.

Mr Hutch was also recorded telling Dowdall that the "cops are going around like headless chickens" and that "loads of f**k ups have after been made" in the aftermath of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel.

The trial of Mr Hutch has also heard that the two men also discussed many topics including celebrities, where Mr Hutch was recorded as saying he liked the singer Imelda May. "She's mad as a bleedin' brush," Dowdall had replied.

In the surveillance audio, Hutch is also heard talking about throwing “these three yokes up there” as a “present”, which allegedly refers to the assault rifles used in the Regency shooting being given to republicans in the North.

The prosecution has identified Hutch and Dowdall on the recording, subject to this being established in evidence.

Hutch is on trial charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead in a gangland attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Two other men, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy, are accused of helping the criminal organisation responsible by providing cars used to drive the assailants away after the shooting.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch (left) and Jonathan Dowdall

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when armed raiders stormed the hotel - three wielding assault rifles, disguised as ERU gardaí, along with a gunman dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another armed man in a flat cap. A sixth person drove the van that took them to and from the scene.

The attack on a boxing weigh-in event fuelled a bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, Mr Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny the charges against them.

Jonathan Dowdall had also been accused of murder, but before the trial started, he instead admitted facilitating Mr Byrne’s killing by booking a hotel room for the perpetrators.

The court has heard when he drove Hutch north on March 7, 2016, covert tracking and audio devices had been deployed on Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep by the garda National Surveillance Unit.

The prosecution is seeking to use in evidence a 10-hour recording of conversations from that journey.

The admissibility of the evidence is being challenged by Hutch’s defence, maintaining that for eight hours of the recording, the jeep was outside the jurisdiction, where any surveillance by gardai is unlawful.

The non-jury court’s three judges will rule on admissibility after hearing the audio and legal submissions.

Eddie Hutch and his funeral procession

Today, Garda Michelle Purcell told prosecutor Sean Gillane SC the voices heard on the recording were designated JD and GH. She agreed this referred to Jonathan Dowdall and Gerard Hutch, subject to this being established in evidence.

Hutch was also recorded as saying: "Twelve months time, there's two RUC men dead there and them things are ballistically traced". Dowdall replies: "They're gonna blame them on the Regency" and "any smart copper would be saying it's a joint yoke".

The non-jury court also heard Mr Hutch tell Dowdall that Daniel Kinahan "looks in a f****n heap" from the photographs he had seen in the newspaper. Dowdall tells Mr Hutch that he [Mr Hutch] is "used to the pressure from the cops through the years".

Hutch says: "I'd be like that if some c**t came running in with an AK-47" and that if Kinahan wasn't in "an awful way ya'd say he's totally disturbed".

The court also heard the two men discuss convicted IRA killer Pearse McAuley and Mr Hutch can be heard telling Dowdall that him and Pearse "go back a bit". Dowdall tells Mr Hutch that he [Mr Hutch] is "friends" with Pearse and says: "Pearse said all along if you ever needed" and "Pearse would ring them and all if you want Gerard".

Later in the conversation, Dowdall says that the newspapers don't have a "f***in clue about the Regency". Dowdall says: "I don't think the police know what is being portrayed in the paper".

Hutch then says "they don't know" and that "sure the f****in six people don't even know" and that "no one fuckin knows".

Hutch said that "the people that were there themselves don't f***n know" and that it was "all speculation" looking at "the snaps". He added: "The cops are going around like headless chickens" and that "loads of f**k ups have after been made".

Apart from the “man and the woman,” he said “the rest is all speculation," Mr Hutch continued.

“The way the cops got them photographs, they f**ked it up,” he said, adding that there would probably be a “loophole.”

David Byrne

The court also heard Mr Hutch and Dowdall speaking about a "peaceful process" when they were approaching Lisburn town centre. Mr Hutch said he wanted to "see what these are willing to do" and Dowdall replied, "but how can you trust them?"

“Patsy and the family and all that are talking about some peace f**king process,” Hutch said.

Dowdall said if there was a peace deal done “and they got you in a relaxed state and they got you, it’s game over for your whole family.”

“You have to be careful of these c**ts, their capabilities,” Hutch said.

Hutch replied: "I know, ya have to be careful of these c***s, their capabilities."

Dowdall said there's "too many of them" and that "them Kinahan's are a big f****ng army.

Dowdall spoke about what “road he would go down” if there was a “meet talk” and said “you can’t go on like this.”

“They are in a bad way with their lives as well,” Mr Hutch said.

“Clinchy” had been put in custody and was due for sentence, he continued, telling Dowdall Clinchy was a Love Hate actor.

Hutch referred to the murder of his brother Edward "Neddy" Hutch a month before, saying: "The cunts who done Neddy have to fucking go." He referred to them as "just f******g hitmen" and added that the "shooting has to stop" and that the IRA "would have to be at the meet".

Hutch and Dowdall were heard talking about explosives, with Hutch asking Dowdall “what about the rubber stuff” and the “plastic.” Mr Hutch said it was “just a ball of bleedin putty” and “if it’s a hundred years old, it’s OK.”

Mr Dowdall replied that “when you rig that, the electrical pulse goes into that and it makes a chemical reaction and that is what sets it off.”

Mr Hutch said “that is to demonstrate the product working.” Mr Dowdall said the “det that goes into the plastic just replaces the coil.”

Mr Hutch asked him “if you put it under a motor what would happen.” Mr Dowdall also mentioned “gunpowder.”

Mr Hutch was heard telling Dowdall "these three yokes we're throwin them up to them either way… “even if we never meet them again.” "There's a present, them three yokes," he said.

At the outset of the trial, Mr Gillane said it would be the prosecution's case that the "yokes" referred to the assault rifles used in the Regency Hotel attack, and that they were to be "presents" for republicans in the north.

As the recording continued, Dowdall said “it was too dangerous to move them.”

“Fish probably wouldn’t give a f**k if he was caught with these,” Mr Hutch said.

Hutch spoke about them being ballistically traced if “in 12 months time, RUC man dead.”

He said he had flown into Dublin Airport and there were two detectives there from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The gardai asked him to account for his movements and told him they had “boxes to tick here,” he said.

Mr Hutch said he told them if he did he would “implicate more people and you will be down at their door” and before you knew it “there’s a can of worms.”

“I said it’s a terrible state of affairs what’s going on,” he said.

He said there would be “a camera man outside waiting for me, to take my photograph.”

Dowdall spoke of the “amount of coverage that it’s after getting every day, online, everywhere.”

Mr Hutch said “I had to push to get them out of the village.”

Buckingham Village in the north inner city is a location the prosecution maintains became “operative” on the morning of the Regency attack.

Mr Dowdall said he had said to Patsy at the time “what the f**k are you doing with everything in that village.”

He said Patsy had “disowned himself away from the village” but would be “better off saying he’s always in and out.”

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, said at this point in the recording the jeep had crossed the border.

The pair were heard discussing a man called “Fish” and Dowdall was heard telling Mr Hutch he would give him a phone number for a man called “Wee.” He also referred to Pearse McAuley.

The two discussed meetings, with Dowdall suggesting he “walk out of the room” and leave Mr Hutch there.

“I always say if you come to me on your own you get more out of me,” Mr Hutch said. “The last time I came up with you I went to make the tea,” Dowdall said.

“If I’m talking to this man and you want me to walk off, just give me the f**king nod,” he said. “You’re as much of an asset to them as they are to you,” Dowdall added.

He said “you will find none of them have a fancy lifestyle or anything” and they discussed the IRA and the “contos.” Mr Hutch could be heard on a phone call taking directions after passing Newry.

Daniel Kinahan

Mr Dowdall then spoke about an interview at election time and a man who came to ask him about an incident “in case it comes up in the media.”

This man was with an election advisor. Dowdall said he told him there was nothing he had done in his past that he was ashamed of and the man told him it was his job to ask.

He said “Mary pulled a few of them, that was Sinn Fein people.”

Dowdall said he wanted to know the name of who was “feeding it into Sinn Fein, trying to f**k me up.”

He asked Mr Hutch if he knew “Kavanagh’s Bomber” and said every year in Ennis there was a dancing competition “his bird” would be at.

"Not saying do anything to the bird, Gerard," he said.

Mr Hutch was then heard on another phone call asking about the Saintfield area of Belfast.

"They could just grab her," Dowdall continued.

Dowdall also said his wife had gone to see “that Adele” in concert and she was “down to earth like one of us.”

Later, they discussed a meeting and Dowdall was heard asking Mr Hutch “did you get what you wanted out of it?” and Mr Hutch replied “there’s nothing really to get out of it,” and said “they’re getting stronger.”

“He says they’re badly stuck for a few bits,” Dowdall said. “So it’s in their interest, Gerard.”

“I know that yeah,” Mr Hutch replied.

“I can’t see them not doing something decent, to be honest,” Dowdall said. “A lot of them there have respect for you.”

With “what you’re offering,” he said “they’d be very f**king stupid.”

“I noticed one trick with you, you don’t even have to ask c**nts questions, you just say nothing and they tell you it all,” Dowdall said.

Dowdall spoke about a Conor McGregor fight before they both discussed the general election as they listened to the radio news.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.