Gerry Hutch and the dissident republicans he was linked to during murder trial

The trial was told during the journey Hutch claimed Strabane-based INLA chief Willie Gallagher offered to kill David Byrne’s parents, James ‘Jaws’ and Sadie Byrne.

Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray running away from the Regency Hotel in 2016

A key element of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch’s murder trial was his alleged links to republican paramilitaries in Northern Ireland.

David Byrne (33), a key associate of the Kinahan Cartel, was killed when three masked gunmen, disguised as gardai, stormed the Regency in north Dublin along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The attack at the well-publicised boxing weigh-in event was to spark the bloodiest feud in Ireland’s gangland history, as the rival Kinahan and Hutch mobs went to war.

The 13-week trial at the Special Criminal Court heard evidence that Hutch had travelled to Northern Ireland with leading prosecution witness Jonathan Dowdall in the weeks after the Regency shooting.

Gerry Hutch arriving at the CCJ

A few weeks after the bloody attack, the two men allegedly drove to Belfast and Strabane in Co. Tyrone in a bid to get republicans to mediate in the feud.

Unbeknown to them, officers from the Garda National Surveillance Unit had installed an audio bugging device inside Dowdall’s jeep, recording everything Hutch and Dowdall, a former Sinn Fein councillor, discussed on the 10-hour journey.

The two men met republican representatives in Belfast before travelling to meet the ‘three wise men’ in Strabane.

Among a host of paramilitaries named during the recordings is the unidentified ‘Wee’ who it was alleged operated as a fixer for Dowdall in the meetings.

Alleged INLA chief Willie Gallagher

The trial was told during the journey, Hutch claimed Strabane-based INLA chief Willie Gallagher offered to kill David Byrne’s parents, James ‘Jaws’ and Sadie Byrne, following the funeral of their son.

The Hutch tapes named Gallagher, nicknamed ‘Fluff’, among a host of paramilitaries that Hutch or Dowdall allegedly spoke about during the journey from Dublin to Belfast and Strabane.

“He’s the main leader of the INLA,” Hutch told Dowdall on the recording.

“He was threatening that he’d kill Byrne, the aul one and the aul fella.”

Gallagher was 16-years-old when he was arrested for planting a bomb in the British Legion Hall in his hometown of Strabane, Co Tyrone.

He served eight years in jail for the 1975 attack, for which he continues to deny involvement.

He was later jailed and served 10 years in the Maze Prison for planting a no-warning INLA bomb in a Strabane pub frequented by security force members.

Martin McLoone

The trial was also told Dowdall travelled to Derry on January 5, 2016, to meet Martin McLoone, who, the prosecution allege, was at the time in the Real IRA.

McLoone was jailed for eight years after he and three other republicans were caught with a loaded gun in 2010.

The prosecution said Dowdall returned to Derry later in January 2016 for more meetings and this time brought Gerry Hutch.

The journeys to Northern Ireland were not the only northern links to the Regency Hotel shooting.

One of the suspected gunmen was Kevin 'Flat Cap' Murray, who was from Strabane.

Murray gained his nickname after he was photographed by a Sunday World photographer running from the hotel wearing the distinctive hat with a handgun in his hand.

Not long after the shooting, Murray, who stayed in the hotel the night before the murder, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and died in August 2017.

The images of ‘Flatcap’ Murray and his fellow shooters went around the world given the brazen audacity of the carefully planned but shocking hit.

Flatcap and the rest of the gang were there to target Kinahan Cartel chief Daniel Kinahan, who was in the hotel for the weigh-in for the ‘Clash of the Clan’s’ boxing bout.

The attack was believed to be revenge for the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain in 2015, which sparked the bloody Kinahan-Hutch feud.

It was claimed Flatcap Murray was brought into the Regency death gang by friend and fellow Co Tyrone republican Michael Barr, who was murdered just a couple of months later by the Kinahan cartel at the Sunset Lounge pub in Dublin.

Kevin ‘Flatcap’ Murray running away from the Regency Hotel in 2016

In a further northern link to the Regency Hotel attack, a Donegal-based IRA man was caught with the assault rifles used in the shooting.

Shane Rowan, from Killygordon, was caught with three AK47s and ammunition in Co. Meath a month after the 2016 attack.

The trial heard evidence from an undercover garda who alleges he saw Hutch meeting with Rowan a month before his arrest.

The officer said he was carrying out a covert surveillance operation after the gangland attack when he claims he saw Hutch, Dowdall and Rowan go into a house in Co Donegal.

Two weeks later, Rowan was intercepted in Co. Meath as he travelled north with the three assault rifles in the boot of his car.

Shane Rowan

The court also heard surveillance unit gardai allegedly saw Hutch’s brother Patsy Hutch in a car with Rowan in Dublin 34 minutes before the gun seizure.

Rowan was arrested when a Vauxhall Insignia was stopped travelling gardai on the N2 at Tuiterath near Slane in Co. Meath on March 9, 2016.

The weapons were found in his vehicle along with magazines of ammunition. Ballistic tests later confirmed the weapons had been used in the Regency attack.

In July 2016, Rowan was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for possession of assault rifles and ammunition. He was also sentenced to a concurrent sentence of four years in prison for IRA membership.