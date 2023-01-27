German tourist caused €10k damage by spraying graffiti on train carriage

Tim Steybe was on holidays when he spray-painted graffiti on a train carriage at McBride Station, Drogheda

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 26-year-old man on whose behalf a plea of guilty was entered to a criminal damage charge.

It was stated in evidence that Tim Steybe, Kruppstar 95, Dusseldorf, Germany, was on holidays when he spray-painted graffiti on a train carriage at McBride Station, Drogheda, causing €10,000 damage.

Inspector Kevin Toner said the defendant was one of two people who fled the scene on 12 December 2021. He was later found and arrested.

He had appeared in front of Drogheda Court the next day Monday 13 December when the judge heard that Mr Steybe had arrived in Ireland the previous Thursday and was due to fly back on 14 December.

On that occasion, Judge Power said he was taking on board the accused was willing to plead guilty.

Bail was set in his own bond of €2,000 on condition he provide gardaí with his address and a mobile phone number.

The judge said it was the defendant’s duty to show up at each court hearing. He could arrange to appear via video link.

Gardaí had objected to bail.

In court on 23 January last, solicitor Eleanor Kelly said her client had written a letter of apology.

He was residing in Germany and had a broken foot.

Judge McKiernan said he should be here and issued a bench warrant.