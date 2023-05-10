Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s bid to get Regency trial legal costs paid further adjourned

Regency attack getaway drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney,are still due be sentenced as scheduled on Friday.

Gerard "The Monk" Hutch, who was acquitted of murdering Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, has had his application for legal costs further adjourned.

Hutch’s application was due to be heard by the Special Criminal Court on Friday, but has now been put back to June 7, for hearing.

The court heard today “difficulties” had arisen in hearing the case that day as planned and the three-judge court granted an adjournment.

Meanwhile, Regency attack getaway drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney, who were found guilty of facilitating Mr Byrne’s murder, are still due be sentenced as scheduled on Friday.

The father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed a boxing weigh-in at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

Hutch, with an address at The Paddocks, Clontarf was found not guilty of the murder following a 13-week trial that ended in January.

The court found his co-accused in the trial, Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney (52) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Co Dublin assisted the gang behind the murder by each driving one of the hitmen away afterwards.

They had all denied the charges.

The court has already heard Hutch will be applying for his legal costs from the state following his acquittal, and the prosecution will be opposing his application.

This morning, prosecutor Fiona Murphy said “difficulties have arisen” for a hearing this Friday and asked the court to put the case in for mention.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, said she would instead set a hearing date on June 7.

She asked the prosecution to advise all parties if any issues arise.

Ms Murphy said submissions would be filed in the next week.

In its verdict delivered last month, the court found that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the Regency attack, but it was not proven that Gerard Hutch was guilty of murder. The prosecution had made the case that he was one of the two "shooters" who killed Mr Byrne but the evidence did not show Mr Hutch's "actual presence and participation," the judges ruled. The trial took place before Ms Justice Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone