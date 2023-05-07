Gerard Dundon’s dad watches as son screams after being jailed for 15 years in UK

Kenneth Dundon Snr, dressed in a full Peaky Blinders-style suit, didn’t wait to hear Judge John Dodds’ full remarks, leaving Wood Green Crown Court in London as soon as he heard the sentence.

The makeshift bed where one of the victims was found

Ger Dundon being held by police in the van that contained one of the brothers

Kenneth Dundon was in court as his son was sentence

The father of the infamous Dundon brothers watched as his youngest son Gerard received a 15-year jail sentence on Friday for an attempt to extort a drug dealer and his brother.

Kenneth Dundon Snr, dressed in a full Peaky Blinders-style suit, didn’t wait to hear Judge John Dodds’ full remarks, leaving Wood Green Crown Court in London as soon as he heard the sentence.

As the magistrate finished his summation, Gerard shouted: “Tell Dad I’m alright. I’m alright Da.”

Kenneth Dundon Snr at his son’s sentencing in London

From inside the sealed dock Dundon later shouted as he was being taken down that “you wouldn’t get that for rape or for killing someone.”

One of two young men in the court who had accompanied Kenneth Snr told Ger: “I’ll get up to visit you, Dad.”

The father of the notorious Dundon brothers is no stranger to British prison, having served a six-year manslaughter sentence in 2006 for stabbing a man he believed was having an affair with his now late wife, Anne McCarthy, at a London flat.

Ger Dundon being held by police in the van that contained one of the brothers

Ger’s sentencing brings an end to the case which began with an attempt to extort cash from convicted drugs dealer Shah Ali and his younger brother Mohammed in July 2020.

Judge Dodds lifted the reporting restrictions he had previously imposed on naming the two brothers who he described “no angels” and Shah as being clearly involved in serious criminality.

Shah had been involved in selling Xanax tablets to Northern Ireland and had links to Warren Crossan, who was shot dead in Belfast in June 2020, just weeks before the Ali brothers were targeted.

Crossan, the son of murdered dissident republican Tommy Crossan, was on bail for a £18,000 seizure of cocaine and was also suspected of helping the gang who killed Robbie Lawlor in April 2020.

Ger Dundon’s mughsot

The court heard how the Ali brothers had been threatened with weapons, held against their will in squalor, stripped naked and sprayed with Dettol during a seven -day ordeal.

They had been subjected to verbal and racist abuse and forced to take sedatives while being held in a caravan at a Travellers’ halting site at Smithy Fen in Cambridgeshire.

The judge told Dundon, who changed his name by deed poll to Darren McClean and was tried under that name, that he was approaching sentencing with the view he is “a committed career criminal”.

He said Dundon had been carrying out the wishes of other criminals looking to extort cash or drugs from the older of the two brothers.

“That does not begin to excuse your conduct, but does explain your conduct which would otherwise remain explicable.

“The full truth of the events has not emerged even yet.”

Ger Dundon held the two brothers for a week

Gang boss Cornelius Price had also been due to go on trial over the plot but was too ill at the time and died earlier this year after being in a coma for over a year.

Dundon was the only one convicted over the plot with Quincy Bramble and Mark Kavanagh, who is linked to the Drogheda-based Maguire-Price gang, were acquitted by the jury.

Danny Bridges (41) and Lisa Marie Finnerty (39), were previously cleared of conspiracy to falsely imprison and conspiracy to blackmail.

It was a complex criminal plot which Judge Dodds said was “one group of criminals trying to rip off another in the time-honoured fashion”.

He also said it was a merciless and well-planned blackmail plot organised by others who have so far escaped justice.

It began with Shah Ali being put in contact with Ger Dundon, who was to help him over a £7,500 debt owed to Warren Crossan which had been taken over by someone else.

He travelled with his brother Mohammed to a flat in London where they met Ger Dundon, but during the meeting a number of men armed with machetes stormed the property.

The brothers were held at different locations before ending up at Smithy Fen, where constant demands were made for £330,000 to be paid over.

Police were able to track down Dundon, who had made threatening phone calls to the Ali family, after Shah had been released to raise the cash.

Dundon was dramatically arrested at gunpoint at the wheel of a yellow van in which the younger Ali brother was being held in the back, bringing the ordeal to an end.

Judge Dodds described as “ridiculous” Dundon’s claim that he was protecting the Ali brothers and providing shelter for them from other dangerous criminals.

The makeshift bed where one of the victims was found

He said he was prepared to use violence to reach his goal and “prepared to act as a gangland enforcer”.

“Your actions in 2020 reveal you to be a dangerous man,” the judge said in his final remarks.

He said that in recorded calls from his encrypted phone, Dundon was heard to make threats that he would “splatter their brains over the road” and he was “content to play the part of ringmaster and enforcer”.

Dundon’s use of aliases was according to the judge, “another example of your approach to life”.

His 113 previous convictions were referred to in court, which were a mix of low-level and serious crimes

Dundon was also sentenced this week for number of crimes he committed while on bail for the extortion charges.

These included the possession of a 9mm gun and 12 bullets found in a bag near his home in Hackney, the snatching of an electric bike from a woman and spitting at a police officer after he was arrested over a fight.​

Dundon was described having behaved “in an utterly disgraceful manner and acting in such a manner you have to be handcuffed to the hospital bed.”

Now named Darren McClean, he will have to serve at least half of the 15-years total sentence.

His brothers Wayne, John and Dessie are all serving life sentences for murder in Ireland in killings that were part of their organised crime-gang’s reign of terror in Limerick.