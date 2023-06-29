Gemma O’Doherty defies High Court ‘gagging’ order in wake of teen’s tragic death

It is alleged that Ms O’Doherty has wrongly and unlawfully used the image of plaintiff's son Diego Gilsenan in an article linking unexplained deaths to the Covid-19 vaccination.

Gemma O’Doherty has launched an astonishing online attack on a judge who issued a High Court order restraining her from harassing the mother of a teenager who tragically died by suicide.

The orders were granted by Mr Justice Conor Dignam in favour of Edel Campbell, who claims she has been the subject of a campaign of harassment by Ms O’Doherty.

Ms Campbell is also suing the journalist over the alleged unauthorised publication of her late son’s image on media associated with Ms O’Doherty.

Mr Justice Dignam made orders including ones restraining Ms O'Doherty from harassing the plaintiff, or from publishing Ms Campbell or her late son's images or any personal confidential material about them.

Ms O’Doherty is also restrained from encouraging or inciting others to intimidate the plaintiff.

However, the anti-vax conspiracy theorist has taken to her website to post a lengthy video in which she demonstrates how she will respond to any gagging order, by ripping up a card with the words ‘Investigative journalism is harassment’.

“I need tonight to talk to you about the criminal courts and the judges who are engaging, in my opinion, in criminal behaviour, yet again,” she begins. “(In) attempting to gag anyone who is investigating the suspicious deaths of our young people, including Diego Gilsenan.

“I just want to show you, I haven't received any gagging order, but when I do, this is what I will be doing to it,” she adds, holding up the card.

She continues: “So just watch carefully. We now have a situation in the courts of Ireland where a judge by the name of Conor Dignam, I've never come across him and I hope he's watching tonight, because Conor Dignam, justice, apparently, you don't know the meaning of the word ‘justice’.

“And you are part now of a massive lie, you're part of a massive cover up, and you are engaged in fraudulent activity. This is what I will do when your gagging order comes in to me.”

She then holds up the card and rips it in two.

“How dare any judge attempt to silence an investigative journalist from investigating suspicious deaths of young people. We have seen a pandemic of sudden deaths of young people in this country.

“So any judge that thinks they're going to stop me, they have another thing coming. Conor Dignam has just dug his own grave, judicially, and in the public eye.”

She admits using a “postage stamp-sized” picture on the front of the Irish Light, which “on its headline said, ‘died suddenly’.”

“I suspect if you were to go into the Internet and put in ‘Diego Gilsenan’ you would find so many pictures. But this crazy gagging order, that this crazy judge has implemented today, has actually said that I'm not allowed to post any pictures of him.

“I'm the one person who actually cares about Diego Gilsenan because I've investigated all of the many, many questions surrounding his death.

“It is a dark day for this country, very dark, (as) I am the only investigative journalist left in this country,” she adds. “I'm not saying that as a badge of honour, it is just that all of the others are paid by the State.

“You cannot be a journalist if you are paid by the State, end of story. They are all paid out of Government coffers so they're no longer journalists.”

She then alleges that the mainstream media in Ireland is attacking “the only investigative journalist left in the country.”

Ms O'Doherty was not present in court during last Friday's hearing, nor were any representations made on her behalf.

In emails to the plaintiff's lawyers given to the court Ms Doherty denied the defendant’s allegations and rejected all claims that she has done anything wrong.

She said that she was not able to come to court as she is currently on holidays, and that she had only been given two days advance notice of the application.

In his ruling Mr Justice Dignam, acknowledged the contents of her emails.

The Judge said he was satisfied to proceed to hear and determine the application in her absence as no objections had been made before the court to the matter going ahead.

Last May Ms Campbell, represented by David Kennedy SC, with Paul Comiskey O'Keeffe Bl instructed by solicitor Ciaran Mulholland, launched a High Court action aimed at restraining Ms O'Doherty, trading as 'The Irish Light', from using or publishing the image of Ms Campbell's late son for any purpose without the plaintiff's consent.

The plaintiff claims that Ms O'Doherty is a journalist and the publisher of The Irish Light, a free periodical newspaper, and the publisher/editor of the www.irishlightpaper.com website.

Following Mr Gilsenan's death in August 2021 it is claimed that Ms O'Doherty used her son's image in an article which it is claimed wrongly stated that he died as a result of the administration of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Ms Campbell, from Kingscourt, Co Cavan, claims that despite making several pleas to Ms O'Doherty to cease using her son's image, the defendant has allegedly refused to do so, and has denied that the use of the image is unethical.

Ms Campbell claims that the unauthorised and repeated use of her son's image amounts to a harassment and breach of her constitutional rights, and has caused her emotional pain, suffering and harm.

Seeking the injunctions on Friday her counsel Mr Kennedy said that the defendant's conduct towards Ms Campbell in social posts became "exponentially worse" after the action was launched.

She also claims that as a result of an alleged direct call for action by Ms O'Doherty anonymous attack accounts have been set up on social media in an attempt to target Ms Campbell.

The action will return before the court at a later date.