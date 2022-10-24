Gavin Murphy who brutally murdered Jennie Poole will not get extra time for face slash incident

Murphy pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to demanding money with menaces and two counts of assault

A convicted murderer serving life imprisonment will not serve extra jail time for an earlier assault on two men in which he slashed the face of one of them.

Gavin Murphy (31) is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his former partner, Jennie Poole, on April 17, 2021. He has 19 previous convictions.

Murphy, formerly of Coultry Drive, Ballymun, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to demanding money with menaces and two counts of assault at an address in Clondalkin, on January 16, 2021.

Garda Declan Bambrick told Pieter Le Vert BL, prosecuting, that Dwayne Jones and his father David were at home when they heard a knock and answered the door to a relative of Murphy.

Jennie Poole

The man asked: “What was the story with the money”, the court heard. Dwayne Jones said he had no idea what he was talking about. He stepped outside to speak to the man and saw Gavin Murphy sitting in a car outside.

He said the car drove up at them on the footpath and Murphy jumped out. Murphy told Dwayne Jones that he owed him €200 and needed it tonight. His father, David Jones, came outside and Dwayne Jones said he saw Murphy reach into his pocket before going “head to head” with his father.

Dwayne Jones pushed Murphy away and saw something orange before something caught him on the face.

Dwayne Jones then ran into his front garden while Murphy was still entangled with his father. Dwayne turned back to the altercation and Murphy and his relatives drove away.

Gda Bambrick said Dwayne Jones suffered significant injuries to his face leaving permanent scarring and his father suffered a broken thumb.

Sarah Jane O’Callaghan BL, defending said Murphy had indicated his remorse by pleading guilty at the earliest possible opportunity. She said he now had a long time to reflect on what he has done in the past.

Judge Martin Nolan said there was obviously a story and background circumstances to this and Murphy believed he was owed money. He noted Murphy had a blade with which he slashed the younger man leaving him scarred for the remainder of his life.

He imposed a four and half year sentence to run from today’s date, noting that by law the term could not be consecutive to a life sentence.