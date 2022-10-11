Garth Brooks fan was drunk and violent towards gardaí at Croke Park concert in Dublin

Social care worker Nicola Cusack (39) had been on a “big night out” at the Croke Park gig but was not used to drinking heavily and went “too far”, her barrister Tara McLoughlin told Dublin District Court.

A Garth Brooks fan who became violent after gardaí arrested her for drunkenness at one of the country music star’s Dublin concerts has been spared a criminal record.

The mother of three was among 80,000 fans who packed the stadium for the second last in a series of five concerts by the Friends in Low Places singer at the stadium.

Cusack, from Old Castleblayney Road, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, pleaded guilty to public intoxication at Croke Park and violent behaviour at Mountjoy garda station.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the charges out when she made a €200 charity donation.

The court heard gardaí were on duty at the gig at 9.40pm on September 16.

Cusack was sitting in the wrong seat and was asked to move by a steward.

She could not give an answer, was slurring her speech and was unable to stand up due to her level of intoxication, a garda sergeant said.

Cusack was arrested and brought to the garda station, where she became disorderly, attempting on multiple occasions to strike out as gardaí dealt with her, the court heard. She was also abusive to the gardaí and was charged.

It was her first time drinking in some time. It was her “big night out” and it “went too far”, Ms McLoughlin said.

The next day, after she had sobered up, the accused rang the garda station and apologised, she added.