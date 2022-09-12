Garth Brooks fan denies attacking garda who suffered broken nose at Croke Park gig

Gary Doyle (27) was a designated driver in a group attending the country legend's Saturday concert and denies striking and injuring the officer, a court heard

Garth Brooks plays the first of five nights in Croke Park, Dublin. Picture by Mark Condren — © Colin Keegan

A concertgoer has been charged with assaulting a garda who suffered a broken nose when he was allegedly attacked at one of Garth Brooks’ Croke Park gigs.

Gary Doyle (27) was a designated driver in a group attending the country legend's Saturday concert and denies striking and injuring the officer, a court heard.

The assault is alleged to have happened as 80,000 fans packed the north Dublin stadium for the second in a series of five long-awaited gigs by the Friends In Low Places singer.

Judge John Hughes granted Mr Doyle bail and adjourned the case for the directions of the DPP to be given.

The accused, with an address at Kinallen Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan, Newry, Co Down, is charged with assault causing harm to a garda at the stadium on September 10.

Garda Sergeant Elaine Murtagh gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.

She said Mr Doyle was arrested at Croke Park on Saturday at 10.05pm and brought to Store Street garda station, where he was charged in her presence.

When charged, the accused replied: “I didn’t do it.” He was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Sgt Murtagh said.

Mr Doyle was refused garda station bail and remanded in custody to this morning. Gardaí had no objection to bail being granted by the court, subject to a cash lodgement as the accused was living outside the jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said Mr Doyle was in a position to lodge €1,000. The accused, who had never been in any difficulty before and had no bench warrant history, had family members in court to support him, Mr Kelleher said.

DPP directions were required and an investigation file was being prepared, the court heard.

Sgt Murtagh told Judge Hughes the nature of the alleged injury was a broken nose. The alleged victim attended a hospital A&E for treatment and was due to return this Thursday for a decision regarding surgery, she said.

Mr Doyle had at all times maintained his innocence, Mr Kelleher said. He had been a designated driver in a group of people who came down for the concert and he was sober at all times, the solicitor told the judge.

The defence sought CCTV evidence which “will show he wasn’t the assailant”.

Sgt Murtagh said the prosecution would endeavour to obtain this and Mr Kelleher asked for it to be done as quickly as possible.

Judge Hughes granted bail in the accused’s own cash bond of €1,000, on condition he lives at his home address and notifies the gardaí of any change of residence.

He is to provide a contact phone number and be available to gardaí at all times. Judge Hughes remanded him on bail to appear in court again on a date in October.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.