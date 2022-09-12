Garda’s ‘nose broken’ in ‘isolated incident’ at Garth Brooks Dublin gig
A man is due in court this morning for allegedly breaking a garda’s nose at Garth Brooks’ gig in Croke Park on Saturday.
An Garda Siochana said a member was taken to hospital with facial injuries after they were allegedly assaulted while responding to a public order incident inside the stadium at the Croke Park gig on Saturday.
A man in his late 20s has been charged in connection with the alleged assault on the officer and is due in court today. It is understood the garda’s nose was broken in the isolated incident.
Read more
"In the course of responding to an isolated public order incident at an event in Croke Park on Saturday, September 10, 2022, a Garda member sustained a facial injury while assisting stewards. His injures required hospital treatment," a garda spokesperson said.
"A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station. He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday, September 12, charged in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing."
Tens of thousands of music fans flooded into GAA headquarters across Friday, Saturday and Sunday to see the country music legend perform, with two more concerts taking place this Friday and Saturday to complete the five-night run.
Today's Headlines
Leg-ging it | Three men with links to Ireland caught after stealing over €5,300 worth of Lego
shock discovery | Man whose body was discovered in Dublin flat suffered ‘severe head injuries’
Mac-game | Conor McGregor appears in computer game featuring an avatar based on himself
tributes | John Aldridge explains why Liverpool fans boo the British national anthem
shocking claims | Gardaí investigate alleged drugging and sex attack at Sligo ‘party house’
'Wild animal' | Australian man (77) killed by kangaroo he ‘kept as pet’ in rare attack
Mitchelstown Saints | Three Cork brothers who died in a gruesome murder suicide take bloody secret to their graves
heartbroken | Children who died in Co Westmeath car fire to be laid to rest on Thursday
Jed wrong | Jedward receive death threats over controversial comments about Queen Elizabeth II
stabbing incident | Woman (20s) arrested after man found with stab wounds outside Dublin apartment