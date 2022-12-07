Gardaí to charge suspect for murder of Dublin feud criminal Hamid Sanambar

Hamid Sanambar was shot dead outside the home of Seán Little at Kilbarron Avenue, Coolock.

Criminal proceedings are to be brought in relation to the murder of a gangland hitman outside the house of another murder victim on Dublin’s northside three years ago.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that the DPP had issued directions for a criminal prosecution to be initiated over the fatal shooting of Mohammad Ali Khorram on May 28, 2019.

Mr Khorram (34), an Iranian national who also went by the identity of Hamid Sanambar, was shot dead outside the home of Seán Little at Kilbarron Avenue, Coolock.

The victim has called to pay his respects to the family of the 22-year-old who had been found shot dead next to a burnt out vehicle in Walshestown near Balbriggan seven days earlier.

Both Mr Little and Mr Khorram are believed to have been killed as part of a feud between criminal gangs based in the Coolock area.

Mr Khorram, who is believed to have engaged in criminal activity with Mr Little, was suspected of having played a role in organising his former associate’s murder.

Gardaí also suspected that he may have been involved in the murder of Jordan Davis (22) in Darndale, Dublin the day after the fatal shooting of Mr Little as well as two other incidents in which males received gunshot wounds.

He was shot a number of times in the driveway of the Little family’s home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem confirmed Mr Khorram had died as result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Three men wearing balaclavas were reported being seen leaving the location of the fatal shooting in a silver Toyota Avensis.

Mr Khorram, who originally arrived in Ireland as an asylum seeker before being granted permission to remain, had lived in several parts of Ireland including Longford, Cork and Priorswood in Dublin,

He had received a three-year suspended sentence in 2015 for his role in a violent robbery by several men of two women working in a brothel in Cork in 2012.

Detective Inspector James McDermott applied for an open-ended adjournment on the basis that criminal proceedings in relation to the victim’s death had been directed by the DPP.

The coroner, Clare Keane, granted the application and adjourned the hearing until a date to be fixed in the future.