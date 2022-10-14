Gardai stopped woman from dancing in the street like ‘aspiring Mick Jagger’

“Too much alcohol had been taken...she is very very apologetic and comes to court today to indicate her regret,” her lawyer told the court

A woman who repeatedly danced in the middle of a road in Listowel despite garda directions to move on, in a late-night incident in March, will escape conviction if she pays €200 to the Garda Little Blue Heroes charity by November.

Alison Enright, Feale Drive, Listowel, was described by her solicitor as an ‘aspiring Mick Jagger’ rather than a real threat to the public as he successfully moved for his client to receive the benefit of the Probation Act.

Gardaí informed Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Thursday that Ms Enright was ‘found dancing in the middle of the road causing an obstacle to traffic’ at 2.52am on March 13 last.

Gardaí directed her to quit the scene and while she initially moved off the road she went back out dancing on it again.

She did so on two further occasions, Sgt Kieran O’Connell informed the Court, before eventually leaving.

Ms Enright was not arrested, but was issued with a fixed charge penalty that went unpaid.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in public arising from her actions on the date in question.

The Court heard Ms Enright had twice previously received the benefit of the Probation Act for a non-public order related charge; and had no previous convictions for public order matters.

“She’s running out of road,” Judge Waters remarked.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said that the facts were accepted by his client. “It could be said, somewhat facetiously, that she was an aspiring Mick Jagger dancing in the streets,” in reference to The Rolling Stones frontman’s 80’s hit with David Bowie.

“Too much alcohol had been taken...she is very very apologetic and comes to court today to indicate her regret. She is deeply apologetic for not moving on and being slightly foolish,” Mr O’Connell told Judge Waters.

The Judge ascertained that both previous instances on which Ms Enright had received the benefit of the Probation Act had been on the same day in court.

“It’s not the worst offence in the world,” he remarked, asking the gardaí if any level of violence had attended the incident.

Sgt O’Connell said: “No. If there had been anything like that she would have been arrested.

Judge Waters said he would apply the Probation Act if Ms Enright pays the sum of €200 to Little Blue Heroes by November 3, amid the warning:

“She has run out of road.”