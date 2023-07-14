Gardai quiz two Bulgarian nationals after €11.4m worth of cocaine found in horsebox

Before this bust there was known links between the Bulgarian mafia and Irish criminals and this is now something that national garda units are investigating.

Specialist gardai this evening continue to interview two Bulgarian nationals over one of the biggest drug seizures of the year with the help of translators.

Over €11 million worth of cocaine was discovered when customs officers searched a concealed compartment of a horse box that landed at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

Gardai believe that the massive drugs haul was destined for the Irish market.

“The reason for this belief is that the vehicle that was stopped by custom’s is that it’s final destination was due to be in Dublin’s north inner city, at a false address” a senior source said.

“Look this is a massive amount of coke – it is not known who exactly controls it but multiple devices are now being examined in terms of this so it could yet emerge who is behind it,” the source added.

Gardai announced details of the arrest operation today.

“Gardaí have arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated €11.4 Million of cocaine by Revenue Customs Officers at Rosslare Europort Harbour, Co. Wexford, yesterday 13th July 2023,” a spokesman said.

“At approximately 1:30pm, Revenue Customs Officers conducted a search of a horsebox which had disembarked a ferry. During the course of this search an estimated 163kg of suspected cocaine was discovered.

“Wexford Gardaí attended the scene and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to this seizure.

“Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Wexford District.

“The drugs will be sent to FSI for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.