Gardaí investigate sex assault on teen after Rose of Tralee celebrations

Hundreds were socialising in the town on Wednesday

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious sexual assault against a teenager in Tralee on Wednesday.

An area of Tralee Town Park was sealed off shortly after 12 noon today, as Gardaí began an investigation into an attack in which the victim is understood to have been a 17-year-old girl.

The incident occurred early on Wednesday as the Rose of Tralee Festival reached its conclusion in the north Kerry town, with hundreds of people socialising at various street entertainment events.

Large crowds were celebrating Tralee hosting its first Rose event since 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Initial reports are that the teen was confronted and attacked as she was walking home.

Gardaí declined to comment on the precise nature of the attack.

However, one source described it as "a shocking and nasty attack".

The distraught teen was treated for shock after the incident and has been referred for specialist medical care.

"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday (August 24) in Tralee Town Park," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time."

Detectives have been checking to determine if anyone spotted or heard suspicious activity in the Town Park area at the time.

Officers believe someone must have seen or heard something given that large numbers of revellers were in the area at the time.

Gardaí will also review CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises located in the area.

The attack occurred in an area planted with trees and shrubs, making it darker than other parts of the park.