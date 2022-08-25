Gardaí investigate sex assault on teen after Rose of Tralee celebrations
GARDAÍ are investigating a serious sexual assault against a teenager in Tralee on Wednesday.
An area of Tralee Town Park was sealed off shortly after 12 noon today, as Gardaí began an investigation into an attack in which the victim is understood to have been a 17-year-old girl.
The incident occurred early on Wednesday as the Rose of Tralee Festival reached its conclusion in the north Kerry town, with hundreds of people socialising at various street entertainment events.
Large crowds were celebrating Tralee hosting its first Rose event since 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic erupted.
Initial reports are that the teen was confronted and attacked as she was walking home.
Read more
Gardaí declined to comment on the precise nature of the attack.
However, one source described it as "a shocking and nasty attack".
The distraught teen was treated for shock after the incident and has been referred for specialist medical care.
"Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Wednesday (August 24) in Tralee Town Park," a Garda spokesperson said.
"Investigations are ongoing into this matter. No further information is available at this time."
Detectives have been checking to determine if anyone spotted or heard suspicious activity in the Town Park area at the time.
Officers believe someone must have seen or heard something given that large numbers of revellers were in the area at the time.
Gardaí will also review CCTV security camera footage from a number of premises located in the area.
The attack occurred in an area planted with trees and shrubs, making it darker than other parts of the park.
Today's Headlines
disgrace | Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda is released from prison just weeks after being sentenced
In the ring | Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge success by flashing initialled jewellery
'finding Michael' | Vogue Williams ‘so proud’ of husband Spencer for Mount Everest doc on tragic brother
Drugs bust | Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized
young at heart | Una Healy reveals how she takes ‘each day as it comes’ after turning 40
bailed | Man accused of raiding banks with ‘this is a robbery' note and making gun threats
holiday hellraiser | ‘Irish' man whose boozy antics in New Zealand made global headlines is found dead at age 29
door open? | Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ARE weighing up transfer options
tragedy | Woman dies in single vehicle road traffic accident in Co Cork
price shocker | SSE Airtricity announce crippling hikes in electricity and gas prices