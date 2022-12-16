Gardai investigate alleged assault in which man ‘beaten with iron bar'

A reliable source said the man was beaten “multiple times” with an iron bar.

Gardai are investigating an alleged violent assault of a man in Limerick City.

The man was allegedly beaten repeatedly with an iron bar in Moyross, at around 5pm yesterday evening.

The man in his 20s was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is unknown.

Gardai at Henry Street and Mayorstone Park stations are conducting enquires into the alleged attack.

Gardai have sealed off a footpath and road in Moyross as part of their investigations.

A Garda Scenes of Crime unit arrived at the scene of the alleged attack today.

Garda forensic officers placed a number of evidence markers at points along the sealed off area, and a Garda Photographer recorded the scene on camera.

“Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on the Moyross Link Road, Limerick city, at approximately 5pm yesterday, the 15th December 2022,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“A man (20s) was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact gardai at Mayorstone Park (061-456980) or Henry Street Garda Station (061-212400).