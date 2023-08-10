Gardaí charge father and son after sawn-off shotgun seized in Westmeath

Sources say that one line in the investigation is that the suspects are involved in a feud in the town between two groups that has seen a number of violent incidents in recent months.

Two men will appear in court in this evening after a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition were seized by gardaí investigating serious organized crime.

The incident unfolded yesterday in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, a town which is currently hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann which is expected to attract half a million visitors to the town over this week.

Sources say that one line in the investigation is that the suspects are involved in a feud in the town between two groups that has seen a number of violent incidents in recent months.

The arrested men are a father and son, aged in their 30s and 50s.

A statement today said: “Gardaí have charged the two men who were arrested yesterday, Wednesday 9th August 2023, as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity in Mullingar.

“Both men are due to appear before Mullingar District Court this evening, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7.30pm.

“Investigations are ongoing.”