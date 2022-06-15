Gardaí arrest two in major operation targeting organised crime and human trafficking

Gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) carried out the operation in Letterkenny on Monday

One man has appeared in court after two people were arrested as part of a major Garda operation targeting organised crime, human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested under organised crime legislation and appeared before Falcarragh District Court, which was sitting in Letterkenny in Donegal, this morning.

He was charged with an offence under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.

A further arrest took place this morning, and that individual remains in Garda custody under the same legislation.

Gardaí also referred to the earlier arrest of two women, aged in their 40s and 30s, who were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Both women later appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau has also called on any people who have been victims of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The force stressed that they will be treated with the upmost confidentiality and sensitivity.