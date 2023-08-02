Gardaí arrest man as cocaine worth over €9million seized in Co Wexford
“The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.”
Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of over €9m worth of cocaine at Rosslare port in Co Wexford.
The seizure took place this morning and a man in his 30s was arrested, gardai said this evening.
The drugs were recovered by Revenue Customs Officers when a freight unit that had left a ferry at the port was stopped and searched.
A Revenue spokesperson said: "The discovery was made when Revenue officers, assisted by Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.
" Approximately 133kg of suspected cocaine was seized by Revenue Customs Service with an estimated value of €9.3 million,” a garda spokesperson said.
“A man was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
“Investigations are ongoing.”