Gardai arrest chief suspect in terrifying baby snatch car-jacking

In a bizarre twist, we can reveal that officers, responding to the attempted violent break-in, discovered five kilos of cocaine with an estimated street vaule of €350,000 on a kitchen table of the property.

The chief suspect for the horrific carjacking in which a nine-month-old infant was taken has been arrested after he was stopped by gardai driving in a Skoda Octavia stolen from the tot’s family.

The baby was found unharmed after the incident, which happened outside the family home on St Attracta Road in Cabra, Dublin, at around 7pm on Sunday.

The suspect was busted by gardai in north Dublin in the early hours of this morning who were earlier investigating an attempted aggravated burglary in a property that the suspect was staying in at Ballymun.

It is understood that a neighbour made an emergency call about the violent home invasion in Ballymun and it took gardai a number of minutes to respond to the incident.

“The carjack suspect had fled by the time gardai responded to that call but when they entered the property they discovered the massive cocaine haul,” a source said.

“The front door had been put in and there were reports of intruders but when gardai arrived there was no one there but there was a hell of a lot of drugs.

“The suspect was arrested a short time later at a separate location on the northside in the car that had been stolen with the baby in Cabra,” the source added.

He is now in custody at Mountjoy Garda Station being questioned about last Sunday’s carjacking after being earlier arrested for outstanding arrest bench warrants for minor offences.

It is understood that the suspect is a drug addict and not the controller of the massive drugs haul that was seized.

He has not yet been questioned about the cocaine seizure.

“He is in big trouble on many fronts,” a source said this evening.

The family’s ordeal began last Sunday after the child’s mother and partner, who are both in their 20s, briefly left the car with the engine running outside their home, with two young children in the back seat.

Sources said the woman went back inside to get something from the house and was then followed by her partner.

It is believed the thief had been watching the couple, spotted his opportunity and seconds later jumped into the Skoda.

It is understood that as soon as he got into the vehicle, one of the children, who is under the age of nine, managed to jump out before it sped off.

The carjacker then drove off with the nine-month-old baby still strapped in the back.

Sources said that after a few moments, the thief realised there was a young child in the back and left it in its car seat on the footpath before speeding off.

Earlier today, a relative of the couple has told how the young parents were “frantic with fear” when the thief stole their vehicle outside the family home.