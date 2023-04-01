Gardaí appealing to the public for help in tracing missing Galway man Shane Walsh (25)

Shane was last seen wearing dark denim jeans, a black hoodie, a navy Gillette and black and white loafers.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 25-year-old Shane Walsh.

He was last seen at Portumna Marina Harbour, County Galway, on Wednesday, March 29.

Shane is described as approximately 6ft tall with brown shaved hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be travelling in an 11-G registered black Ford Focus.

Gardaí and Shane’s family are concerned for his well-being and are anxious to locate him.

It is thought he is most likely in the greater Galway area as he resided there for the last 14 years. However he could be anywhere in Ireland as he has access to his car.

Anyone with information on Shane’s whereabouts is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station 091-842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.