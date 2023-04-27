Garda sergeant allegedly sent woman ‘large volume’ of unwanted texts and calls

Sgt Moran, with an address in south Dublin, is charged with harassing the alleged victim at an unknown location on dates between April 3, 2021 and January 14 this year.

A GARDA sergeant charged with harassing a woman left a “large volume” of unwanted text messages and missed calls on her phone, it is alleged.

Eamon Moran (48) is accused of making unwanted attempts to contact the woman over the course of nearly two years.

The case against him was adjourned today after a judge decided the case can be dealt with at district court level.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded the accused on continuing bail for disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Sgt Moran, with an address in south Dublin, is charged with harassing the alleged victim at an unknown location on dates between April 3, 2021 and January 14 this year.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge, which is under Section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He made his second appearance in Blanchardstown District Court today after he was charged last month.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Judge Jones asked for an outline of the allegations.

A garda inspector told the court it was alleged that between the dates in question, there was a large volume of texts and missed phone calls to the woman from the accused.

The prosecution would claim this contact was unwanted and the accused was aware of this at the time.

Judge Jones accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

He ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence, at the request of Sgt Moran’s barrister, and adjourned the case to a date in July.

The accused was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

On the last date, Inspector Daniel Callaghan gave evidence of Sgt Moran's arrest, charge and caution.

“In reply after caution, he had nothing to say”, Insp Callaghan said.

Judge Jones had asked the Inspector what the “gist” of the case was.

“It’s an allegation of harassment of a female in the Clondalkin area,” he replied.

Asked if the alleged victim was related to the accused, the Inspector said “no.”

Judge Jones granted bail in the accused's own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, he must not have any contact with the alleged victim, including electronically or by phone.

He is also to stay away from Clondalkin village and Dublin 1.

The judge had asked the accused if he was willing to abide by the conditions.

“Absolutely, judge, yes,” Sgt Moran replied.