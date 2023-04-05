Garda sergeant acquitted of assaulting two teens with baton during Covid lockdown

Judge John Hughes said the teenagers’ evidence was “manufactured, rehearsed, deceitful, selective and untruthful”.

A garda sergeant has been acquitted of assaulting two teenage boys with his baton as he dealt with a rampage by a mob of drunken youths on Halloween night during Covid lockdown.

The crowd had been stealing and burning garden gnomes and wheelie bins. They had also been throwing missiles at patrol cars when Sgt John Long struck two 15-year-olds with his baton, a court heard.

Although the two boys were not part of the crowd, they became “hostile” when Sgt Long tried to direct them away from the area and he was forced to hit them in self-defence.

Finding Sgt Long not guilty of assault, Judge John Hughes said the teenagers’ evidence was “manufactured, rehearsed, deceitful, selective and untruthful”. He accepted the sergeant acted appropriately and was “perfectly entitled to strike the two boys in the manner he did”.

The judge dismissed both counts of assaulting the boys in north Dublin on October 31, 2020.

The boys told Dublin District Court they were walking home from their local chipper when they were stopped by Sgt Long.

The first boy said when he tried to walk past, Sgt Long began screaming: “I can’t let you walk down this road.”

“He started saying I was threatening him,” the boy said. “I said I’m not threatening you, I’m trying to walk home. He whipped out a metal baton and started striking me.”

He alleged he was hit across the knuckles and the back of his thighs, suffering bruising.

Cross-examined by defence barrister David Staunton, the boy denied he had been giving “cheek”, using bad language and moving forward in defiance of the direction.

“All I said was can I please go home, that is my route home and he started hitting me with a baton,” the second boy told the court. “He hit me with it across the lower back and across the arse twice.”

The boys said they had nothing to do with the gathering of youths in the area. They could not recall anyone in their group being abusive to Sgt Long and denied minimising their behaviour.

Mr Staunton said Level 5 Covid restrictions were in place at the time. The second boy accepted he should not have been out but said “it was a tough time for everyone”.

The first boy’s mother said she “took the decision” to let her son out until 10.15pm because of his age. She was “shocked” to see his bruises.

The second boy’s mother said she cried when she saw the marks on his buttocks.

Sgt Long told the court that gardaí were dealing with a “large group of youths acting up”, stealing wheelie bins and garden gnomes and throwing them on the fire.

The crowd of up to 50 threw bottles and bricks toward the patrol cars. Gardaí dispersed them and tried to prevent anyone going down side roads to steal more bins. Sgt Long saw four youths and asked them to walk a different route. “They immediately became hostile,” he said.

One said “we are going that way, you can’t stop us going that way”. He tried to explain the reason and they continued to shout a torrent of abuse, he said. It escalated and as they walked towards him, he withdrew his baton and placed it on his own shoulder and put his other hand out.

He had grave concerns he would be assaulted. “You can’t f***ing touch us with that,” one of them said.