Garda Representative chief pays tribute to Colm Horkan as killer jailed for life

Stephen Silver (46) was jailed for life at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The head of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has paid tribute to murdered garda Colm Horkan as his killer was handed a life sentence today .

Stephen Silver (46) was jailed at the Central Criminal Court after shooting the officer dead during an encounter in June 2020.

Following Silver’s sentencing, GRA chief Brendan O’Connor extended his thanks to those involved in the “extremely difficult” investigation as he remembered his colleague as an “absolute gentleman”.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

“Colm was a much loved, respected and dedicated member of the An Garda Síochána family and his loss has been deeply felt in the passing years,” he said in a statement.

“Members who knew him have told me that Colm was a great character and an absolute gentleman who was always looking out for ­others. He will never be forgotten.

“I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathies of the Garda Representative Association to his family, colleagues and friends and all who loved him.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work and professionalism of the investigating team in this extremely difficult case which led to today’s sentencing.”

Silver shot Garda Horkan dead after getting the officer's gun off him in an encounter in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

Garda Horkan had been driving an unmarked patrol car in the centre of Castlerea when he stopped and spoke to Silver, who was on foot with a friend.

Following an exchange with Silver, Garda Horkan left his car and the two got into a struggle during which Silver grabbed the garda’s gun and shot him repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

He was found guilty by a jury last month following a trial.

Silver, who had a history of mental health problems, had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, but denied murdering Garda Horkan.

The jury was told Silver admitted killing the garda, so the main issue in the trial was the accused’s state of mind at the time.

An apology read out by Silver at the Central Criminal Court stated: “Words cannot convey how sorry I am for what happened that night. Not a day goes by that I don't think about it and regret what I did.”

Ms Justice Tara Burns said it was “shocking and tragic” that a member of the gardai carrying out their duties should have their life taken from them.

Silver will serve a minimum sentence of 40 years.