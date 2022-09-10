Garda officer recognised man who tried to break into his home

The off-duty garda was at home with his newborn baby at the time of the incident.

Kadesh Tracey of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Co Dublin, admitted criminal trespass and criminal damage

Kadesh Tracey of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Co Dublin, admitted criminal trespass and criminal damage

A trespasser who tried to break into a garda’s home picked the wrong house because the officer spotted him and recognised him, a court heard.

Kadesh Tracey (26) broke a hole in a fence into the back garden and tried to open a rear door before leaving the scene.

The off-duty garda was at home with his newborn baby at the time of the incident.

Judge John Brennan accepted Tracey did not deliberately target the garda’s home. The judge imposed a six-month sentence which he suspended for 12 months.

Kadesh Tracey of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Co Dublin, admitted criminal trespass and criminal damage

The defendant, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road in Donabate, admitted criminal trespass and criminal damage at The Links in Donabate on March 25.

Garda Ciaran McGroder told Swords District Court that Tracey had broken a hole in a timber fence in the back garden, causing €70 worth of damage, before he tried to open a rear door.

He tried to turn the handle on the door and fled the scene, Gda McGroder said.

The garda said the victim was a member of An Garda Síochána.

He was at home with his six-week-old baby at the time and knew the defendant, Gda McGroder added.

The court heard that Tracey had 36 previous convictions, most recently serving a lengthy sentence for robbery.

Defence lawyer Gerard Kennedy said Tracey had grown up in difficult circumstances, and his mother had her own addiction issues.

Mr Kennedy said Tracey, a qualified personal trainer, had one child and had been in a relationship until recently.

He was not working but had a job lined up in construction, the lawyer added.

Mr Kennedy said Tracey wished to apologise for his behaviour, and was willing to pay compensation of €70 for the damage he caused.

Judge Brennan said he accepted Tracey did not have a “toxic motive” to his behaviour and the garda’s house had not been deliberately targeted.