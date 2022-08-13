Garda killer is given more prison time for ‘unprovoked attack’ on ‘innocent person’
A garda killer has been given a six-month prison sentence for what a judge described as “an unprovoked attack on a wholly innocent person”.
Martin McDermott (36) with an address at Castlegrove in Raphoe, County Donegal appeared at Derry Magistrates Court by videolink from Castlerea Prison and admitted an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a man on August 29 last year.
He also admitted two assaults on police on the same date.
The court heard that police were called to a report of an incident in the Abercorn Road area of Derry at around 3.30am where a male was reportedly kicking another man on the ground.
They found McDermott trying to get back to the man on the ground and being restrained by two females.
Police had to use CS spray and handcuffed the defendant and he tried to swing at police.
He made a no-comment interview.
Read more
He said McDermott had consumed “an awful lot of alcohol” and said he had long term issues with drink and drugs.
District Judge Barney McElholm said this was an attack on a man “who happened to be walking up the street”.
He said the victim had actually lost consciousness during the attack.
He imposed a sentence of six months’ imprisonment.
Martin McDermott was jailed for seven years in 2011 for the manslaughter of Garda Gary McLoughlin.
McDermott killed 24-year-old Gda McLoughlin when he ploughed a stolen Opel Astra into a patrol car at Burt in Co Donegal in 2009.
