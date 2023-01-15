Garda found guilty of sex assault on colleague after night out is jailed for one year

Anthony Gath (31), of Bunaterin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been dismissed from the force

A male garda who sexually assaulted a female colleague presented himself to gardaí last Tuesday and was jailed over the attack, in compliance with a court order.

On December 7, Anthony Gath received a three-year sentence, with the final two years suspended.

Tullamore Circuit Court heard that Gath (31), of Bunaterin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been dismissed from the force.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the female garda at her home in June 2019. The assault was committed after a number of gardaí were on a night out.

Judge Keenan Johnson heard that Gath had been friendly with the victim, and on the evening prior to the offence they both had been at the races and then went on to a hotel with other colleagues.

After that they went to the victim’s apartment and she went to bed because she was on duty the next day.

Gath who “had a considerable amount of drink taken” came to her room along with another female garda, and it was arranged he would stay the night, sleeping in the victim’s room.

The judge said the victim did not have any recollection of Gath getting into the bed, but was woken during the night and could feel the man’s hand under her underwear.

She told him to get out of the room and was very distressed. A garda investigation ensued.

Because of the “time of year” the judge ordered that the sentence begin on January 10 and that Gath must present himself to a garda station on that date.

Gath presented himself on Tuesday to officers at Tullamore station and was jailed.