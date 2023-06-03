Garda facing prosecution over N7 burglary gang pursuit ‘in limbo’ as summons yet to be issued

Dean Maguire, Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor died when their BMW burst into flames after crashing into a lorry head-on

Emergency services at the scene of the accident on the N7 in July 2021. Photo: Damien Storan

A garda who is facing criminal prosecution over a car chase in which three men died on the N7 in Dublin remains “in limbo” as the DPP has yet to issue a summons.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) told a coroner’s court hearing last month that the DPP had directed on May 9 that an officer involved in the pursuit of the men, who were members of a burglary gang, is to be charged with a driving offence.

However, it is understood the DPP has still not issued the summons to Gsoc to serve on the officer, some three-and-a-half weeks later.

The garda still does not know what criminal charge he is facing as Gsoc is powerless to inform him until the DPP issues the summons.

This delay is causing “great distress” to the officer at the centre of the case, it is understood.

Any summons to be served on a garda must be signed off on by a judge, but this should not cause such a significant delay, according to one source.

Once the DPP releases the summons to Gsoc to serve on the officer, there is protocol in place on how it must be executed.

It is understood that a Gsoc investigator unrelated to the case will be dispatched to serve the summons on the officer. This will be done by appointment.

The receipt of the summons must be signed off by a peace commissioner, it is understood. The courts will also be notified.

Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) were killed instantly when their vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck on the N7 near Citywest, Dublin, on the night of July 7, 2021. They were being pursued by gardaí at the time.

A fortnight ago, Labour TD Alan Kelly described his shock at the prosecution of the garda involved in the chase of the three men.

“These three individuals, unfortunately, died at this incident, but… these individuals went down the wrong side of a motorway and through their driving they ended up being in an accident which unfortunately they died from,” Mr Kelly said.

“Now it is a garda who was driving the car who was trying to apprehend them when they refused to stop, who's been charged.”

The decision by the DPP to charge the officer has caused shock and dismay within the force.

A GoFundMe page set up by the officer’s colleagues to cover his legal costs has so far raised just under €38,000.

The garda’s defence is expected to be he was obliged to follow the criminals to alert the public to the danger. The three men had their car’s headlights turned off as they drove against the traffic on a busy road.

The garda was properly trained to drive in pursuit of suspects, known as a “tactical resolution to stop a vehicle”, so was authorised to breach road traffic laws where necessary and safe to do so.