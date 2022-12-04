Garda detective who accidentally shot himself in leg to sue the force

The accidental shooting happened at the official residence of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

A garda detective who accidentally shot himself in the leg is suing the force. A High Court action has been lodged by the officer, who is a member of the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

He was treated in hospital following the incident, in which he accidentally shot himself in the thigh with his official firearm in June 2020.

TheSunday World understands his legal team are seeking to establish whether his holster was not of the required standard, which might have led to the discharge of the firearm.

This newspaper recently reported that a whistleblower had made a series of allegations about the procurement and standard of holsters for garda-issued personal firearms.

It is understood the officer is not yet medically fit to return to work.

SDU officers were present as they had been providing armed protection at the residence because of threats from terrorists.

Gardaí launched an internal investigation into the incident and it was also referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The force confirmed the incident at the time, with a spokesman saying: “An Garda Síochána have commenced an investigation following the accidental discharge of an official firearm.

“The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the Dublin area. A garda member is receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital for minor injuries.”