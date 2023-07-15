Gangster Ross Browning’s luxury home to be handed to CAB in next 48 hours

Browning did not contest the €1.4 million case against him, but other family members who did lost their legal battle last February

Family members of the Kinahan Cartel’s No. 1 man in Ireland, Ross Browning, have until Monday morning to hand over the first of the three homes to be seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

His home built without planning permission at Garristown, as well as the renovated cottage on the property where his mother lives, have to handed over before 10am.

A third house at Deanstown Road where an uncle of Browning lives was ordered to be handed over on Tuesday with progress to reported at the High Court on Wednesday.

Browning did not contest the €1.4 million case against him, but other family members who did lost their legal battle last February

Judge Alex Owens made the orders for the three remaining properties to be handed over after allowing the occupants time to make arrangements.

This includes Chesnut Lodge at Garristown where Browning’s mother Julie Conway and her partner ex-garda David O’Brien have been living.

The Ross Browning property at Garristown, Co Dublin

The judge previously said that notice must be given to people who still live in the CAB-targeted properties before the houses can be seized.

Last month he was told a letter had been handed personally to Ms Conway and another was left there for Mr O’Brien before making the order.

Counsel for the couple said they accepted the property had to be surrendered and asked to be allowed until 31 July to vacate.

Judge Owens said “in light of the fact they are co-operating" he would give the necessary time to make arrangements.

However, counsel for CAB asked for a sooner date to allow the case to be mentioned on 19 July if any issues arose.

He ordered the property to be vacated before 10am on July 17 and appointed a receiver to take charge of Chesnut Lodge.

Ross Browning

He made a similar order for a property on Deanstown Road in Finglas which has to be handed over to the receiver on the following day.

Two other parcels of land in Rush had already been taken over by CAB.

Browning didn’t challenge the CAB case against him for his own home at Garristown which were deemed the proceeds of crime last February.

Paddocks and an indoor show-jumping arena were built there as well as the completely renovated cottage now called Chestnut Lodge.

Browning, who is originally from Hardwicke Street in the north inner-city, was previously described in court as the Kinahan Cartel’s No.1 man in Ireland.

He had been part of the Kinahan gang well before the Hutch Kinahan feud started, having come to garda attention during Operation Shovel in 2010.

Browning was previously described by CAB in this case as being at the heart of a €1billion crime gang and was the Kinahan Cartel’s “principal representative” in Ireland.

In his February judgement Judge Owens said that although Browning’s name was not on the properties they were controlled by him, his partner Sinead Mulhall and his mother Julie Conway.

Ross Browning's mother, Julie Conway

Browning had tried to disguise his drug money in Ireland through his family members who in return enjoyed his generosity when it came to cars, jewellery and travel.

The case also revealed how his cousin convicted drug smuggler Ian O’Heaire, had taken part in what was described as a money-laundering exercise by buying the Deanstown house from Browning’s now deceased grandfather William Conway.

Browning’s top rank within the Kinahan Cartel emerged as it was revealed he had been a guest at Daniel Kinahan’s 2017 wedding at the Burj al Arab hotel in Dubai.

He would have rubbed shoulders at the event with the members of the super-cartel that included Comorra boss Rafaelle Imperiale, the ‘Balkan Escobar’ Edin Gačanin and Dutch Moroccan crime lord Ridouan Taghi.